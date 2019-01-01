Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba's agent in talks with Real Madrid

Mino Raiola is making some big demands to bring his client to the Bernabeu

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is in talks with over a transfer for his client, according to Le10Sport.

The midfielder is understood to be interested in moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer to join up with his fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane.

Raiola is demanding a €18 million (£16m/$20m) commission for his client's transfer, as well as assurances Pogba will be among the three highest-paid Madrid players.