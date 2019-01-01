Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United want Lille star Soumare to replace Pogba

Fraser Forster is open to taking a pay cut in order to stay at on a permanent deal.

The goalkeeper is on loan from for the season and has three years left on his contract with the club.

He hopes to stay in Glasgow for the long-term and although his £70,000 per week wages are beyond Celtic's budget, he is willing to compromise.

"To come back to Celtic like this is fantastic so I’d never say no to this club," he said. "But it’s early doors and a lot of it is out of my hands. We’ll just have to wait and see. It’s so early in the season but [like I say], I’d never ever say no to this club."