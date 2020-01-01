Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal working on deal for Red Bull Salzburg star Szoboszlai

Guardiola's new deal can spur City on to Premier League and Champions League glory, says Laporte
Pep Guardiola’s decision to sign a new deal was met with widespread approval in the Manchester City squad, according to defender Aymeric Laporte.
Arsenal working on payment plan for Szoboszlai deal
The Hungarian wonderkid is being pursued by the Gunners
Arsenal are working on a structured payment plan to sign Dominik Szoboszlai from Red Bull Salzburg.
The highly rated Hungary international has a £23 million (€26m/$31m) release clause and the Mirror is claiming that the Gunners want to finance a deal in three payments.
There are a host of clubs interested in the forward and Arsenal’s gambit may not meet with Salzburg’s demands.
Klopp has 'no idea' if Liverpool will look to sign centre-back
Jurgen Klopp insists he has no idea if Liverpool will target a new defender in the January transfer window.
Klopp has been left reeling after seeing a host of first-team regulars fall in recent weeks – with his backline, in particular, left decimated.
Khedira rules out MLS move
Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira will not entertain a move to the MLS at this stage of his career.
The German veteran - who has been frozen out in Turin - is eyeing a European transfer and isn't considering a move to North America, according to Bild.
Khedira's contract at Juventus is due to expire at the end of the season.
Tottenham could offload Sanchez
Tottenham centre-half Davinson Sanchez could be sold by the club in January, according to Football Insider.
The Colombian international was axed from Spurs' Premier League squad for the three matches before the international break.
Sanchez joined Tottenham in 2017 from Ajax for a then club-record fee rising up to £42 million.
Ancelotti praises Everton-linked Isco and Khedira
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has downplayed the prospect of making a move for Real Madrids’s Isco, while heaping praise on Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira.
Ancelotti has worked with both midfielders in the past and is a huge fan of their talents.
Both Isco and Khedira are being linked with January moves away from their respective clubs, with reports suggesting Everton could be interested.