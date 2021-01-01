Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea and PSG make €60m bids for Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi, Inter
Getty

Madrid waiting on Varane response

2021-06-09T00:00:31Z

Real Madrid are waiting on Raphael Varane's response to their contract offer, reports Marca.

The France defender will see his deal in Madrid expire in June 2022 and is considering his future options. 

Manchester United and PSG are following the 28-year-old's situation with some interest.

Raphael Varane Real Madrid
Getty Images

Man City eye sales to fund Kane & Grealish moves

2021-06-08T22:55:51Z

The Premier League champions want to make a splash in the transfer window

Manchester City are eyeing £70 million ($99m) in sales to help fund moves for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, reports the Daily Mail.

Among those likely to be sold include Jack Harrison, Pedro Porro, Lukas Nmecha, Yangel Herrera, and Ivan Ilic, who all starred on loan away from City last term.

Kane has become Pep Guardiola's preferred target at striker. 

Gilmour eyes loan move

2021-06-08T22:30:53Z

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is eyeing a loan move next season, according to The Sun.

The 19-year-old battled an injury to start the 2020-21 season and when he returned, he saw little playing time under Thomas Tuchel.

Marseille not meeting Arsenal's Guendouzi valuation

2021-06-08T22:13:52Z

Chelsea and PSG make €60m bids for Hakimi

2021-06-08T22:07:51Z

Inter appear ready to sell their star full-back

Chelsea and PSG have both made €60 million (£52m/$73m) offers for Achraf Hakimi, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Inter will likely be forced into selling the 22-year-old due to the club's unstable financial situation, and there are no shortage of suitors. 

Chelsea could offer Emerson Palmieri or Andreas Christensen as a makeweight in the deal.

Ek to launch another bid for Arsenal

2021-06-08T22:00:17Z

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is preparing another bid to take over Arsenal, according to the Daily Mail.

Ek has already seen a bid rejected by the Kroenke family and is now hoping to convince them with an offer of more than £2 billion ($2.83bn).

Daniel Ek Spotify Stan Kroenke Arsenal
Getty/Goal composite