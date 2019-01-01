Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to fight Bayern for Hudson-Odoi

Vidal reiterates admiration for America
Arturo Vidal has once again shown his fondness for Mexican giants America.
The Barcelona man recently stated that he would be keen to try his hand in Liga MX, singling out the Aguilas as one of his favourite teams.
And he shared an Instagram post of an America supporter stating he would be welcomed "with open arms", accompanied by a liberal use of positive emojis.
Hazard dismisses reports of Real Madrid agreement
Chelsea star Eden Hazard dismissed reports that he has already agreed a move to Real Madrid, insisting "there is still nothing".
Hazard has been strongly linked with Madrid for months, and although he has often spoken positively about playing for Chelsea and Maurizio Sarri, he has continued to flirt with Los Blancos.
Spurs plan move for two new players
Tottenham are planning to re-enter the transfer market with bids for two players this summer, claims the Express.
Wolves star Diego Jota and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish are both target for Mauricio Pochettino, who has been almost inactive in recent windows.
Tottenham fear further Man Utd interest in Pochettino
Tottenham are concerned that they have not heard the last of Manchester United's interest in Mauricio Pochettino, according to the Mirror.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has impressed at Old Trafford as interim manager, but the Norwegian still is yet to be confirmed in his post past the current season.
Gundogan's Man City future depends on financial investigation
The ongoing UEFA investigations into Manchester City's finances could complicate their plans for midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, reports the Mirror.
City are currently being probed following allegations they flouted Fair Play regulations.
The club were planning to cash in on Gundogan, whose deal is up next summer, but a possible transfer ban could force them to keep the German and resign themselves to losing him for free in 2020.
Man United to fight Bayern for Hudson-Odoi
Liverpool and Dortmund also interested in Chelsea star
Manchester United are ready to challenge Bayern Munich for the signature of Callum Hudson-Odoi, claims the Daily Mail.
The Chelsea wonderkid continues to hold out on an extension to his current contract, which expires in 2020.
But Bayern, who bid for Hudson-Odoi in January, now face competition from the Red Devils as well as Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund.