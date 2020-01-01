Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal consider Vinicius Jr loan swoop

Colombus Crew have confirmed the signing of forward Bradley Wright-Phillips.
The 35-year-old joins as a free agent, having left Los Angeles FC.
“We are thrilled that Bradley has chosen to join Crew SC as we look to build off of our 2020 MLS Cup title and continue to contend for trophies headed into 2021,” Crew SC President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko told the club's official website.
Wolves to pounce for new striker
Wolves look set to move for a striker in January with Nuno Espirito Santo cautious about Raul Jimenez's long-term recovery from a fractured skull.
Nuno told a press conference: "Raul's doing what he has to do. Relax, recover his health, then comes the physical improvement, fitness levels. But we have to be patient. That will take time.
"The window is coming and we are getting ready."
PSG want Rudiger in January
Defender is out of favour at Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel wants to sign his compatriot Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea in January, reports Le Parisien.
PSG are short of a defender since losing Thiago Silva to Chelsea, and Rudiger has hardly featured for the Blues this season.
Braunschweig bag Behrendt from Bielefeld
Eintracht Braunschweig have signed 29-year-old defender Brian Behrendt from Arminia Bielefeld.
Behrendt's contract at Bielefeld was due to expire at the end of the current season
Bola bags new Boro deal
Christmas has come early! 🎁— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) December 23, 2020
Congratulations to @MarcBola27 who has signed a new #Boro contract ✍️ #UTB
Boca Juniors demand €20m for Pavon
Boca Juniors are demanding €20 million (£18m/$24m) from the LA Galaxy for Cristian Pavon - according to TyC Sports.
The 24-year-old's loan deal with the MLS outfit runs out on December 31, and his current employers are expecting him to report for training in the new year.
Galaxy are not prepared to meet Boca's valuation of Pavon, but they would like to reach an agreement to extend his loan stay into 2021.
Liverpool could recall Karius
Liverpool could recall Loris Karius from his loan spell at Union Berlin in January - as the Daily Star reports.
The German goalkeeper has barely played since moving to Stadion An der Alten Forsterei for the duration of the 2020-21 campaign.
Liverpool may look to bring Karius back to Anfield when the transfer window reopens, with his current deal on Merseyside not due to expire until 2022.
Juve scout Celtic striker Edouard
Juventus have scouted Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard - according to the Daily Record.
Andrea Pirlo is eager to bring in another forward to provide competition for Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata in the final third of the pitch.
Edouard is among those under consideration by Juve officials, but Memphis Depay, Krzystof Piatek, Arkadiusz Milik and Olivier Giroud have also been targeted.
Bayern Munich resigned to losing Premier League-linked Alaba
Bayern Munich are resigned to losing Premier League-linked David Alaba, according to Oliver Kahn, who has admitted that the defender is "looking around".
Alaba has established himself as one of the most consistent performers in the Bundesliga and Champions League since joining Bayern from Austria Wien in 2008.
The Austria international has appeared in over 400 games for the German champions since then, winning 23 major honours along the way, including nine league titles and two European Cups.
Read the full story on Goal.
Arsenal consider Vinicius Jr loan swoop
Gunners set sight on Madrid winger
Arsenal are considering a loan swoop for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior - according to The Daily Star.
The Gunners are looking into a possible temporary deal for the 20-year-old amid a well-documented struggle for goals in the first half of the season.
Madrid are open to sending Vinicius Jr out on loan, with the youngster yet to prove he can be a consistent performer at Santiago Bernabeu
Barca won't sell Coutinho in January
Barcelona will not sell Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window - according to ESPN.
The Brazilian is being heavily linked with a move away from Camp Nou once again, but the Blaugrana are not in a position to sanction his departure at the moment.
Coutinho, who has scored twice in 12 La Liga outings this season, is content to remain at Barca until at least next summer.
Gotze: Bayern wanted me back
Mario Gotze says Bayern Munich spoke to him about a possible return this summer before he joined PSV.
Read the full story here on Goal!
Juve & Milan want Celtic's Edouard
Juventus and AC Milan could compete for the signature of Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, claims CalcioMercato.
The Serie a clubs are thought to be looking for backup in attack, providing competition for Alvaro Morata or Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Wirtz pens Leverkusen contract extension
Florian Wirtz has signed a contract extension at Bayer Leverkusen, keeping him at the club until 2023.
The 17-year-old midfielder told the club's website: "My fast integration into an absolute top squad was fantastic motivation. The way the coaching staff and the team accepted me and how the club management looked after me – it was all totally impressive.
“I’m playing in a great team here and I really believe we can win something"
Holloway announces resignation on Twitter
To all the fans,— Ian Holloway (@IanOllie7) December 23, 2020
It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing my resignation as manager of Grimsby Town Football Club.
Man Utd in 'direct contact' for Caicedo
Manchester United are in "direct contact" with the agents of Independiente del Valle midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The 19-year-old, expected to cost around £5 million, will sign a five-year contract if United decide to go ahead with the deal.
West Ham & Leicester frontunners to sign Tarkowski
West Ham and Leicester City are frontrunners to sign James Tarkowski from Burnley - according to Eurosport.
Both clubs have been tipped to make a move for the 29-year-old in the January transfer window.
Tarkowski only has 18 months left to run on his current contract, and Burnley could decide to cash in on a prized asset if they receive a suitable offer.
Brentford open contract talks with Spurs target Forss
Brentford have opened contract talks with Tottenham target Marcus Forss - according to TeamTalk.
Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with the 21-year-old, whose current deal is not due to expire until 2023.
Brentford are eager to tie Forss down to fresh terms to ward off any potential suitors in the January transfer window.
Stiller to leave Bayern next summer
Bayern Munich midfielder Angelo Stiller looks set to leave the club next summer - according to Bild.
The 19-year-old's current contract expires in June, 2021, and he will not be offered the chance to extend his stay at Allianz Arena.
Stiller has fallen further down the squad pecking order at Bayern since the signings of Marc Roca and Tiago Dantas earlier this year.
Liverpool join Spurs in race for Lille star Botman
Liverpool have joined Tottenham in the race for Lille defender Sven Botman - according to Foot Mercato.
Spurs have been keeping tabs on the 20-year-old for some time, but the Reds are now also being linked with a January transfer swoop.
Both Premier League clubs look set to face competition for Botman from Inter though, with the Italian giants having already registered their interest in the Dutchman.
Wantaway Ugarkovic promises to give all for Jets
Disgruntled Newcastle Jets midfielder Steven Ugarkovic still wants to leave the club but will give his all while he remains in the Hunter Valley, reports James Gardiner from Newcastle Herald.
Ugarkovic signalled his desire to leave the club but the Jets declined with the 26-year-old having one season remaining on his contract.
Man Utd plot Alaba swoop
Reds plan to hijack defender's Madrid switch
Manchester United are hoping to beat Real Madrid to the signature of David Alaba, claims the Daily Star.
The defender will be free to talk to other clubs from January 1 as he enters the last six months of his Bayern Munich contract.
Domenech to make coaching return with Nantes
Raymond Domenech is set to return to the bench with Nantes, reports 20 Minutes.
The veteran has not coached since taking France out of the 2010 World Cup in the first round.
'It will be a big mistake' - Guardiola says Arsenal shouldn't sack Arteta
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists Arsenal will be making a "big mistake" if they sack his former assistant coach Mikel Arteta.
Pressure is growing on Arsenal head coach Arteta after Guardiola's City thumped the Gunners 4-1 in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.
Arsenal are languishing in 15th place in the Premier League table after 14 matches, with seven defeats in their last 10 league games.
Success will keep players like Pogba at Manchester United - Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated he is not concerned by Paul Pogba's attitude, although he accepts the "ambitious" Manchester United midfielder wants to play for a team that wins trophies.
Since returning to Old Trafford from Juventus in a then world-record transfer in 2016, Pogba has been repeatedly linked with a second move away from United .
Juve and Real Madrid have often been mooted as potential landing spots, while the World Cup winner has struggled to consistently perform at his best level.
West Ham eye new striker
West Ham United will try to add to their forward line in January, reports the Mirror.
Olivier Giroud is one possibility to bolster an attack built around Michail Antonio, with Sebastien Haller failing to impress so far at the club.
Man Utd expect to seal Diallo arrival in January
Manchester United are confident of sealing Amed Diallo's transfer in the next month, reports the BBC.
Diallo, 18, agreed to move to Old Trafford in October but remained at Atalanta for the first half of the 2020-21 season.
Genk confirm Maehle sale to Atalanta
Joakim Mæhle verhuist naar Atalanta Bergamo.— KRC Genk (@KRCGenkofficial) December 22, 2020
De transfer is helemaal afgerond.
Zondag nemen we afscheid van 'Joa', na de wedstrijd tegen Waasland-Beveren. Tak Joakim! 🇩🇰🔵⚪️👋
👉 https://t.co/RTbRYCYxNU#krcgenk #mijnploeg #takjoakim pic.twitter.com/vGeou8UPz9
Man Utd rival Liverpool for Kabak
Turkey defender could arrive for fee of £25m
Manchester United are set to battle Liverpool for the signature of Ozan Kabak, reports the Daily Mail.
The 20-year-old Turkey international is seen as the perfect partner for Harry Maguire at the back and could be available for £25 million due to Schalke's financial issues.
Costa to leave Atletico
Diego Costa won’t extend his contract with Atlético Madrid. He’s set to leave the club in January - or next June as a free agent if no bids will arrive next month. 🔴⚪️ @MatteMoretto #Atleti #AtleticoMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2020