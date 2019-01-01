Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane wants Mane at Real Madrid

West Ham are considering 's Aleksandar Mitrovic and 's Maxi Gomez as potential striking options, according to Football.London.

With Andy Carroll's contract up at the end of the season, the injury-hit 30-year-old is not likely to be offered a new deal, while Lucas Perez is also likely to be offloaded if a buyer can be found.

Furthermore, rumours continue to swirl of the future of Marko Arnautovic, meaning a striker is a priority in the summer despite the emergence of exciting youngster Xande Silva.

Mitrovic has performed well for Fulham, and, should the Cottagers be relegated as expected, the Serbian could make the short trip across London. Gomez has also impressed in for Celta, and has a price tag rumoured to be around £24m.