Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG in, Man Utd out of Coutinho chase

PSG interested in Coutinho as Man Utd move is ruled out
Neymar is working to bring his international team-mate to Paris
Manchester United are out of the race for Philippe Coutinho as Paris Saint-Germain remain in the hunt, according to Sport.
Coutinho is not willing to go to Manchester United due to his loyalty to former club Liverpool, as he does not want to upset his supporters at Anfield.
Neymar, though, is working to bring his international team-mate to Paris, and the club has already made contact with the Barcelona star's agents to express interest.
Newcastle hope to finalize Benitez deal
Newcatle are hoping to finalize a new deal for Rafael Benitez within the next two weeks, according to the Chronicle.
Both sides are keen on an extension as discussions have been ongoing for the last month or so.
As part of that, Benitez has requested to see a clearer process when it comes to recruiting new players and quicker decision making from within the club.
Pogba is not worthy of Real Madrid based on Barcelona & PSG performances
Paul Pogba and Real Madrid remain linked, but his recent performances show he has a long way to go if he hopes to be the Spanish side's saviour.
Pogba's efforts in recent Champions League matches have left a lot to be desired, and that should be a warning sign for Real Madrid.
Inter make offer for Pepe
Inter are the first team to make an official approach for Nicolas Pepe, according to France Football.
Pepe has earned the attention of several big-name clubs heading into the summer given his performances with Lille.
And Inter are the first club to make an offer with Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Arsenal and PSG also interested.
Okazaki eyes move to Spain or Italy
Shinji Okazaki is looking to seal a move to Spain or Italy this summer when he can leave Leicester on a free transfer, according to the Daily Mail.
The Japenese star has fallen down the pecking order this season having made just one Premier League start.
Okazaki, 33, could still re-sign with the club, but Brendan Rodgers is expected to look in a different direction this summer.