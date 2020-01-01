Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sancho's Dortmund future still undecided

Brighton keeping tabs on Hamilton
Hamilton defender Jamie Hamilton is currently training with Brighton ahead of a potential switch to the club this summer, reports the Daily Record.
The English Premier League side are taking advantage of their close links with the Scottish outfit by giving Hamilton some experience at the club this month, in a bid to land the 17-year-old at the end of the season.
There is also interest from Everton and Burnley for the Scotland under-19 international.
Sancho farewell is by no means decided
Will the teenager remain in the Bundesliga?
Borussia Dortmund are confident they can keep Jadon Sancho at the club beyond the summer, reports Ruhr Nachrichten.
The England winger has been strongly linked with a return to the Premier League with Manchester United and Chelsea, but his current club remain hopeful that he has made no concrete plans to leave Germany.
Chicago Fire announce Gimenez signature
Chicago Fire have announced the signature of midfielder Gaston Gimenez.
The 28-year-old joins from Argentine Superliga club Veléz Sarsfield, and is under contract with the Fire through the 2021 season, with an option for the 2022 season.
Gastón Giménez has arrived 🔥https://t.co/2CYa3uLP79— Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) February 24, 2020
Huddersfield want Gordon
According to the Daily Record, Huddersfield are interested in Celtic’s Craig Gordon, having had a January move for the goalkeeper rejected.
Gordon has been replaced by Fraser Forster between the sticks at Celtic Park this season, and he looks set for an exit from the Glasgow club, with his contract set to expire this summer.
Huddersfield will, however, have to battle it out with Gordon’s former club Hearts, with both sides heavily interested in the 37-year-old.
Rodgers to offer contract extension to Fuchs
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is keen to keep Christian Fuchs at the club, and wants to offer the left-back a new contract before his current one expires this summer, reports the Daily Mail.
The 33-year-old has largely acted as a back-up to Ben Chilwell this season, but Rodgers is eager to extend the Austrian’s stay at the King Power Stadium, and believes his experience is key to helping develop younger players at the club.
AC Milan chasing Isak
AC Milan have joined the race to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, with the Serie A side keen to land his signature this summer.
They will, however, face fierce competition from Isak’s former club Borussia Dortmund.
The Bundesliga outfit signed the Swedish international from his hometown club AIK, but later loaned him to Eredivisie side Willem II, before eventually selling him to Real Sociedad last summer.
The 20-year-old has scored seven league goals this season, with his club sitting sixth in La Liga, and Calcio Mercato claim that Milan are the latest side interested in the forward.
Sporting Kansas City snap up teenage goalkeeper
MLS side Sporting Kansas City have announced the signature of 18-year-old goalkeeper John Pulskamp.
.@SportingKCII ➡️ #SportingKC— Sporting KC (@SportingKC) February 24, 2020
Welcome to the First Team, @john_pulskamp!
🔷🔷🔷#OneSportingWay