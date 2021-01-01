Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea make Haaland contact

Zinedine Zidane will not coach this season as he waits for the French national team job to open, according to Libertad Digital.

He parted ways with Real Madrid last month, citing the lack of trust and positive human connection within the club as the main reasons for his departure.

Didier Deschamps has said he doesn't intend to leave his position in charge of France anytime soon, so barring a failure at Euro 2020, Zidane may have to wait a while for his turn.