Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca ready to offload Coutinho to Newcastle

Wanyama would like 'one last go' at playing for Celtic
Former Celtic midfielder Victor Wanyama says that he would like "one last go" at featuring for the Scottish side before he retires from the game.
The 30-year-old told Football Scotland: "Celtic was a club that I would love to play for again and again. It's more than a club. I enjoyed my time there.
"I honestly want to come back and give it a last go because I love the club, the people there, the fans, just everything there was great. They give the players everything to go on the pitch and perform. Everything was just on top."
Barcelona want emergency Aubameyang deal
Barcelona want to put an emergency deal in place for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, claims El Nacional.
The Liga giants are short on firepower after seeing Sergio Aguero ruled out for at least three months and would like to lure an experienced Gabonese frontman away from Emirates Stadium in January.
Liverpool leading the race for Carvalho
Liverpool are, according to TEAMtalk, confident that they can win the race for 19-year-old Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho.
Tottenham Southampton, West Ham and Leeds are also tracking the talented winger, who will be out of contract next summer and may be freed to make a move while a decent fee can be demanded in January.
Milan battle Villa for €20m Alvarez
AC Milan are ready to rival Aston Villa for the signing of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez, claims TNT Sports.
The 21-year-old Argentina international is considered to be a hot prospect and could cost any suitor just €20 million (£17m/$23m).
Ginter another free agent target for Barca
Matthias Ginter is another potential free agent that Barcelona have their eye on, reports Fichajes.
The World Cup-winning Germany international defender is running down his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and could follow the likes of Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia in moving to Camp Nou in a deal that requires no transfer fee.
Arsenal among Onuachu’s admirers
Arsenal are one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Genk striker Paul Onuachu, claims Corriere dello Sport.
The Nigerian frontman has hit 39 goals in 45 Jupiler League games, with Aston Villa another Premier League side to be monitoring his progress.
Adeyemi’s agent meets with Atletico
Karim Adeyemi is one of the most sought-after talents in European football, with Sport1 revealing that his representatives have met with Atletico Madrid.
The 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker has been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Liverpool.
Chelsea offering Dembele higher salary
Barcelona remain hopeful when it comes to putting a contract extension in place with Ousmane Dembele, but Mundo Deportivo claims that Chelsea are offering the winter more money.
The World Cup-winning France international is yet to commit to fresh terms at Camp Nou and will hit free agency in the summer of 2022 if no deal is agreed.
New Augsburg contract for Oxford
Reece Oxford extends his contract with FC Augsburg until June 2025. #Oxford2025 pic.twitter.com/aYo8dUN0yJ— FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) November 4, 2021
Newcastle hold more talks with Howe
Sky Sports reports that Newcastle remain in ongoing discussions with Eddie Howe about becoming their next manager.
The former Bournemouth boss has seen a path cleared for him at St James’ Park by Unai Emery’s decision to remain at Villarreal.
Conte's work visa approved
Antonio Conte's application for a visa to work in the UK has been approved, according to the Standard.
As a result, the head coach will be able to take charge of Tottenham for their Europa Conference League clash against Vitesse on Thursday night.
Villarreal wanted Valverde to replace Emery
Villarreal wanted former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde to replace Unai Emery should the latter have taken up Newcastle's offer to replace Steve Bruce, Sport claims.
And while Emery refused the Magpies' offer in favour of staying in Spain, it is said that Valverde is keen to return to coaching as soon as possible after having spent time away from the dugout in the wake of his nightmare spell at Barca.
No Leipzig move for Edwards
Liverpool official Michael Edwards will not be joining RB Leipzig as sporting director, the Bundesliga side's CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has confirmed.
The Reds' transfer guru had been linked with the vacant position in Germany in August, with Edwards' current contract set to run down at the end of the season.
Mintzlaff, however, had said that such a move is not on the cards, telling DAZN: "Michael Edwards will not be our sporting director.
"The fact is that we are looking for a sporting director who fits the club, our philosophy and direction."
Barella to sign Inter extension
Nicolo Barella will sign a new five-year deal with Inter in the coming hours, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The contract will see the Nerazzurri midfielder earn around €5 million per season.
Marcelo Brozovic, meanwhile – whose own deal runs out in June – is yet to commit to the Serie A club.
Man Utd snub chance to sign Hazard (El Nacional)
Red Devils don’t want Real Madrid forward
El Nacional reports that Manchester United have turned down an opportunity to sign Eden Hazard in the January transfer window.
Real Madrid are open to selling the Belgian forward, who has struggled since making a big-money move from Chelsea, but efforts to drum up interest from Old Trafford have come to nothing.
Boca must battle Barca for Cavani
Boca Juniors will not have a free run at Edinson Cavani in the summer of 2022, claims Fichajes, with Barcelona also ready to make a move.
The experienced Uruguayan striker was expected to return to South America when his contract at Old Trafford expires, but La Liga giants plan to present him with one more challenge in Europe.
Everton have two priorities for January
The Liverpool Echo reports that Everton will be prioritising additions in two positions during the January transfer window.
With injuries hitting Rafa Benitez’s plans hard of late, the Toffees are eager to bring in another box-to-box midfielder and a tricky winger.
PSG to rival Barca for Kessie
Paris Saint-Germain are, according to El Nacional, ready to rival Barcelona in the race for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.
The 24-year-old, who has also been linked with Manchester United, is another of those set to become a free agent in 2022.
Pogba has no plans to pen Man Utd extension
Paul Pogba has “not shown any inclination” towards signing a new contract at Manchester United, reports the Manchester Evening News.
The World Cup-winning French midfielder is due to hit free agency next summer and may now be moved on in January as the Red Devils grow tired of a long-running saga.
Miami eye Norwegian midfielder
Inter Miami is interested in signing Norwegian Tomas Totland from Norwegian side Tromsø, per source.— MLS News (@reportingmls) November 3, 2021
The 22-year-old plays mainly as a right midfielder, and has 5 goals and 3 assists in 24 appearances this season.
Totland also has American citizenship. #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/xWram2tJ8k
Wolves eye two big moves
Wolves are set to pursue Renato Sanches this January while also pushing to sign Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent basis, reports Birmingham Live.
Sanches was a target of the club this summer, and they look set to resume their pursuit once the window opens.
Hwang, meanwhile, is currently on loan with Wolves, but the club is ready to make that loan permanent when they can.
Tottenham lead race for Vlahovic
The race to sign Dusan Vlahovic is only heating up.
According to La Nazione, Tottenham are in the lead to sign the Fiorentina star.
Vlahovic is open to a move to the Premier League, and one previous suitor, Juventus, appear to now be out of the picture.
Barca hoping to offload Coutinho to Newcastle
The club is ready to move on from the former Liverpool star
Barcelona are hoping to offload Philippe Coutinho to Newcastle in January, reports Sport.
The Catalan club still see Coutinho as a substitute and, given his high wages, believe he isn't justifying his salary.
And so Barca plan to offer him to Newcastle in January, and would be willing to accept a loan with an option to buy.
NYCFC re-sign Barranza
.@LuisBarrazaa officially locked in 🔒 #ForTheCity— New York City FC (@NYCFC) November 3, 2021
🖊 @Dumbomoving | #NYCFC