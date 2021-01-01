Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca ready to offload Coutinho to Newcastle

Former Celtic midfielder Victor Wanyama says that he would like "one last go" at featuring for the Scottish side before he retires from the game.

The 30-year-old told Football Scotland: "Celtic was a club that I would love to play for again and again. It's more than a club. I enjoyed my time there.

"I honestly want to come back and give it a last go because I love the club, the people there, the fans, just everything there was great. They give the players everything to go on the pitch and perform. Everything was just on top."