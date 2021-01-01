Fiorentina eye Belotti move
Fiorentina are eyeing a January move for Torino star Andrea Belotti, reports Calciomercato.
The Viola are considering a swap deal involving their midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.
Inter and AC Milan are also keen on Belotti, but they would prefer to wait until his contract expires next summer.
Pogba moves closer to Real Madrid transfer
Mino Raiola is pushing for the move
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is inching closer to a Real Madrid move, reports ABC.
Pogba will be a free agent at season's end and Madrid are prepared to offer him a deal worth €14 million (£12m/$16m) per season.
Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is pushing for the move, with the Frenchman eager to play with his international team-mate Karim Benzema and possibly Kylian Mbappe as well.
Rudiger finds Chelsea offer 'disrespectful'
The defender appears to be in no rush to sign a new contract
Antonio Rudiger found Chelsea's recent contract offer "disrespectful," according to SPORT1.
The 28-year-old will see his current deal expire at the end of this season, with plenty of teams eyeing a free transfer.
Rudiger currently makes €6.5 million per season and is looking to make more than €10m in his new deal.
Man Utd among PL sides watching Ramsay
Manchester United, Norwich and Leicester are all monitoring Aberdeen wonderkid Calvin Ramsay, says The Sun.
The 18-year-old right-back has provided seven assists in 15 games this term, breaking through as a key first-team player.
Juventus eye Romagnoli on free transfer
Juventus are aiming to sign AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli on a free transfer, according to Calciomercato.
The 26-year-old has failed to come to terms on a new deal with Milan, which has alerted several clubs across Italy.
Flamengo hope to lower Pereira fee
Flamengo are hoping to lower the €20 million (£17m/$23m) fee needed to sign Andreas Pereira from Manchester United, reports Globo Esporte.
Pereira is starring on loan for the Brazilian side, who are hoping to make his move permanent but wish to lower the €20m clause in the 25-year-old's loan deal.