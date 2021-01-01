Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool lining up Gerrard to succeed Klopp

A mix-up between European time zones caused Manchester United to miss out on signing Erling Haaland for just £3 million ($4.1m) when he was still at Molde, reports the Mirror.

The Red Devils were told to phone Haaland’s agent Jim Solbakken at 9am to finalise a transfer, but thought that was 9am UK time rather than Scandinavian time, which is an hour ahead.

Therefore, when they did make the call it was actually 10am in Norway and Molde had already agreed a deal with Red Bull Salzburg.