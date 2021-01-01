Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona prioritise Haaland over Messi

Klopp details Liverpool centre-back plans
Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to facing a selection headache at centre-half next season, with Liverpool - who have been ravaged by injuries in that position - potentially having eight options at their disposal in 2020-21.
There is a purchase option on Ozan Kabak to consider, with the Turkey international looking to stay on at Anfield as part of a group that also includes Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ben Davies, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Sepp van den Berg.
Zidane to leave Madrid at end of season
Zinedine Zidane has told his Real Madrid squad that he will walk away from the club at the end of the 2020-21 season, Goal can confirm.
The Frenchman revealed his decision in the dressing room prior to last Sunday's 2-2 draw away to Sevilla in La Liga.
It is the second time he has resigned from the post, having previously quit following Madrid's third consecutive Champions League triumph in 2018.
Defoe wants to stay at Rangers 'forever'
Rangers star Jermaine Defoe has revealed his desire to stay at Ibrox "forever".
"I want to stay here forever. I love it here. Everyone knows it's special," he told Sky Sports during Saturday's Scottish Premiership title celebrations.
Arsenal turn down Ek offer
Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek has revealed that he made an offer for control of Arsenal that was turned down by club director Josh Kroenke.
A possible takeover from Ek has been mooted since the Kroenkes came under fire in the wake of the Super League debacle.
But it appears that the family is determined to retain control of the Gunners despite fan opposition to their continued presence at the Emirates Stadium.
Arsenal & Man Utd offered Buendia & Aarons hope
The prospect of selling star turns "doesn't scare" Norwich ahead of their return to the Premier League, says the club's sporting director Stuart Webber, with the likes of Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich offered hope in pursuit of Emi Buendia and Max Aarons.
Those at Carrow Road will not stand in the way of any player that receives a suitable offer from an "off the scale" club, despite Norwich's promotion to the Premier League for next season.
Several clubs eye Valery move
Marseille, Borussia Monchengladbach and Newcastle are all eyeing a move for Southampton full-back Yan Valery, reports Foot Mercato.
The 22-year-old is currently on loan in the Championship at Birmingham but has no shortage of suitors due to his potential.
Galtier set to leave Lille
Christophe Galtier is set to depart as Lille manager despite having them on the brink of a Ligue 1 title, claims Le10Sport.
Galtier is attracting interest from Lyon and Nice for his exploits with Lille, who are on the brink of sealing a title.
The manager's deal with Lille expires in 2022.
Brobbey considering Ajax stay
Brian Brobbey is considering a return to Ajax next season despite having signed for RB Leipzig, reports ESPN.
The striker is set to join Leipzig on a free transfer at season's end but is now reconsidering after Julian Nagelsmann agreed to join Bayern Munich.
Ajax are now looking into whether it is possible to keep the 19-year-old.
Madrid eye Raul as Zidane successor
Real Madrid are eyeing club legend Raul to replace Zinedine Zidane as head coach, reports Marca.
Zidane has been tipped to leave the club at season's end, and Raul has been impressing as manager of the club's reserve side.
Suarez makes MLS future admission
Luis Suarez has admitted that a spell in MLS appeals to him as he looks to prolong a playing career that had been slowing down prior to linking up with Atletico Madrid in 2020.
The Uruguayan was expecting to see out his playing days at Barcelona before a shock decision was taken to let him head through the exits at Camp Nou.
A prolific 34-year-old has rediscovered his drive at Wanda Metropolitano, as a La Liga title challenge is spearheaded, and he could now continue for some years yet - potentially in America.
Real Madrid name price for Man Utd target Varane
Real Madrid are demanding £60 million ($84m) for Manchester United target Raphael Varane, claims the Express.
The sum is £20m than the club is willing to pay for the defender, and threatens to end their interest in a summer transfer.
'Mistreated' Koeman wants to stay at Barcelona
Ronald Koeman is feeling "mistreated" at Barcelona as questions continue to be asked of his future, with the Dutchman eyeing "next step" signings over the summer and an extended stay in the Camp Nou hot seat.
Having committed to a two-year contract upon returning to Catalunya in the summer of 2020, a Blaugrana legend is hoping to be given the chance to see out that deal.
He has held future talks with club president Joan Laporta and believes faith will be shown in him when more meetings are held at the end of the season.
Moyes unsure how 'realistic' Lingard deal is
David Moyes is unsure how "realistic" a permanent deal for Jesse Lingard will be for West Ham, with Manchester United yet to make a definitive call on the midfielder's future.
The Hammers took a calculated gamble on the England international during the winter transfer window after seeing him frozen out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans at Old Trafford.
A spark has been rediscovered by the 28-year-old in east London, with nine goals and three assists helping him to become a Premier League Player of the Month winner, but it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football in 2021-22.
Man City & Chelsea mull over Maddison move
Manchester City and Chelsea are mulling over moves for Leicester playmaker James Maddison, reports Fichajes.
The England international is a proven Premier League performer and would add more creativity to the respective ranks at the Etihad Stadium and Stamford Bridge if a big-money switch were to be put in place.
Arsenal want £30m for Willock
Arsenal will, according to Fabrizio Romano, demand £30 million ($42m) from any permanent deal involving Joe Willock.
The promising midfielder has been impressing during a loan spell at Newcastle, with offers expected to be tabled in the next window.
Bayern & Dortmund keen on Blades starlet
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are both monitoring Sheffield United youngster Daniel Jebbison, claims 90min.
The 17-year-old has also attracted interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton.
Milan leading Arsenal & Spurs in Kokcu race
AC Milan have edged ahead of Arsenal and Tottenham in the race for Feyenoord starlet Orkun Kokcu, according to Fichajes.
The Turkey international midfielder, who is just 20 years of age, is drawing admiring glances from across Europe.
Man Utd yet to make Arambarri approach
Manchester United are yet to make an approach for Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri despite strong links to the 25-year-old, claims Sport Witness.
Reports in Uruguay have suggested that the Red Devils are considering a raid on the ranks in Spain for another option in their engine room.
Sancho camp confident on Man Utd move (Eurosport)
Red Devils expected to move for Dortmund star
Jadon Sancho's representatives are growing increasingly confident that a move to Manchester United will be made this summer, reports Eurosport.
The Red Devils spent much of the summer in 2020 pursuing the Borussia Dortmund winger and are ready to rekindle that interest 12 months on.
Everton looking for Holgate buyer
Everton are looking to find a buyer for Mason Holgate, claims Football Insider.
The Toffees want to offload one defender that allows them to find the money that will allow a move for Kalidou Koulibaly to be made.
Barca open to offers for Griezmann
Barcelona are, according to Matteo Moretto, willing to sell Antoine Griezmann for the right price.
The Liga giants are eager to raise funds for further additions and a World Cup-winning forward could be among those moved on.
Mourinho mulls Saint-Maximin move
Roma eye Newcastle man
Jose Mourinho is expected to launch a bid for Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin, with the Frenchman on the new Roma boss' radar, per Corriere della Sera.
The Portuguese will look to target a player who came close to joining the Giallorossi once before, with an eye to replacing Paulo Fonseca.
The 24-year-old originally arrived on Tyneside from Nice.
Shiels pens Hamilton pre-contract
✍🏻 | Matthew Shiels signs a pre-contract agreement with the club.— Hamilton Accies FC (@acciesfc) May 14, 2021
The @RangersFC defender will join up with the squad in the summer. #AcciesFC🔴⚪️ https://t.co/W1dkNBEcU9
Marseille mull over Guendouzi move
Marseille are looking at a move for Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi, per Todo Fichajes.
The Frenchman is currently on loan with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga, after he was excommunicated from Mikel Arteta's plans.
Now, he could head back to his home country on a deal that would take him to Les Phocaeans.
Kane agrees St Johnstone extension
We are absolutely delighted to announce that Chris Kane has since a new 2-year contract with the Club!— St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 14, 2021
Congratulations, @Chriskane1994 👏#SJFC
Bielsa sets conditions of Leeds stay
Marcelo Bielsa has reportedly two conditions that must be met in order for him to sign a new Leeds deal, claims Todo Fichajes.
The Argentine, who typically prefers to keep his contract on a short-term, under-the-radar basis, reportedly wants powerbrokers to assure him that none of his key players will be sold on.
In addition, he wants the Whites to beat out Liverpool for Udinese's Rodrigo de Paul.
Borthwick-Jackson heads Oldham departures
We are now in a position to share the retained and released list following the completion of the 2020/21 season. #oafc— Oldham Athletic (@OfficialOAFC) May 14, 2021
Arsenal plot Bissouma and Berge raids (Football London)
Gunners also eye up new goalkeeper
Arsenal intend to fill five positions as part of their reshuffle this summer, with moves for Yves Bissouma and Sander Berge both in the pipeline, says Football London.
The Southampton and Sheffield United men respectively are thought to be on Mikel Arteta's wishlist, and could join the manager at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners also wish to secure another full-time goalkeeper, among other positions, with Mat Ryan in line to see his deal potentially upped from a loan move.
Hubner to end Union stay
Florian Hübner will end his three-year stint at the @StadionAdAF and join @1_fc_nuernberg. #fcunion https://t.co/HWvEuZtAdv— 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) May 14, 2021
Anderson to be snubbed for Porto stay
Felipe Anderson will return to West Ham after failing to impress powerbrokers at Porto during his stay there, reports UOL.
The Brazilian has not delivered in the way that the Portuguese outfit hoped he would and he will therefore not remain with them beyond his current loan deal.
It leaves David Moyes with a choice over whether to bring him back into the fold at London Stadium or look to move him on again.
Leicester circling ex-England man Bertrand
Leicester City are thought to be keen on Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand, as the latter prepares to leave Saints in the summer, says the Leicester Mercury.
Arsenal, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are the other teams mooted to be in the hunt for the 31-year-old.
Bertrand, who has not played for his country since 2017, is seen as a potential heir to the long-gone Ben Chilwell at the King Power Stadium, the man who arguably usurped him on the international stage.
Boca eye up Estrada
Boca Juniors are continuing to weigh up a move for Michael Estrada, as the Toluca forward continues to impress, claims Todo Fichajes.
The Liga MX player is on the heavyweights' radar and they could spring for him in the coming months.
Estrada has recently been a fixed feature of Ecuador's national side, netting against Bolivia in March's friendly earlier this season.
Arsenal to eschew Ceballos stay (Independent)
Spaniard will end two-year spell
Arsenal are not intending to renew Dani Ceballos' loan stay from Real Madrid for a third season, claims the Independent.
The Spaniard is in line to make his 50th Premier League game since joining the club from Los Blancos in 2019 this weekend against Crystal Palace.
But ahead of an anticipated clear-out at the Emirates Stadium, following another below-par campaign and the risk of no European football, Ceballos looks set to return to Madrid for the moment.
Ronaldo's agent rules out Portugal return
Cristiano Ronaldo has no plans to make a return to Sporting CP this summer, according to his agent Jorge Mendes.
There has been speculation that the 36-year-old could return to his boyhood club, but Mendes has moved quickly to quash those claims.
Southampton keen on Loftus-Cheek move
Southampton are eyeing a summer move for Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to the Express.
Loftus-Cheek spent the season on loan at Fulham but is set to return to Stamford Bridge with his club future unclear.
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is a fan of Loftus-Cheek and would be keen on a loan with a view to a permanent deal.
Sancho's team confident Man Utd move will happen
The Dortmund star could finally be heading for Old Trafford
Jadon Sancho's team are "more confident than ever" that a move to Manchester United will happen this summer, reports Eurosport.
Sancho nearly moved to Old Trafford last summer but Dortmund held firm and refused to let their star winger go.
This summer though, United and Sancho are increasingly confident that a deal will go through.
Barcelona prioritise Haaland over Messi (The Sun)
The Blaugrana are desperate to land the Dortmund striker
Barcelona will prioritise a move for Erling Haaland over re-signing Lionel Messi this summer, claims The Sun.
Due to the club's tight financial situation, they may not have the funds to pay a massive transfer fee to Dortmund for Haaland and sign Messi to a new contract.
Should they be forced to choose one Barca are leaning toward Haaland, who is 13 years Messi's junior.
Barca planning summer clear-out
Barcelona are hoping to see up to 14 players leave the club this summer, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The club are eyeing exits for the likes of Neto, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Miralem Pjanic, Matheus Fernandes, Martin Braithwaite and Philippe Coutinho, among others.
Man Utd keen on Arambarri move (AS)
The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their midfield
Manchester United are keen on a move for Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri, according to AS.
United see the 25-year-old Uruguay international as the perfect compliment to Bruno Fernandes.
Arambarri's contract with Getafe expires in 2023.
Lyon explore move for Boga
Lyon are keen on a move for Sassuolo attacker Jeremie Boga, reports Le10Sport.
The 24-year-old will see his contract with the Serie A side expire in 2022 and could cost up to €20 million (£17m/$24m).
West Brom want Hodgson to replace Allardyce
West Brom are interested in landing Roy Hodgson to replace Sam Allardyce as manager, reports The Sun.
Allardyce could be set to depart after the Baggies were relegated and Hodgson, who is nearing the end of his Crystal Palace contract, could be a surprise candidate to replace him.