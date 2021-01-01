Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona prioritise Haaland over Messi

Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to facing a selection headache at centre-half next season, with Liverpool - who have been ravaged by injuries in that position - potentially having eight options at their disposal in 2020-21.

There is a purchase option on Ozan Kabak to consider, with the Turkey international looking to stay on at Anfield as part of a group that also includes Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ben Davies, Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Sepp van den Berg.

