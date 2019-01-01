defender Carl Jenkinson is seen at as a potential replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to the Sun.

Jenkinson could be had for a fee of around £5 million ($6m) and Palace manager Roy Hodgson is a fan of the former international, who he capped in 2012.

Arsenal are hoping to raise funds to sign Wilfried Zaha, who Unai Emery has made his priority this summer.