Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City favourites to sign Koulibaly

Five managers in frame for Northern Ireland job

2020-06-25T00:00:01Z

Stephen Robinson, Ian Baraclough, Tommy Wright, Jim Magilton and Kenny Shiels are all contenders to become Northern Ireland's next manager, claims Sky Sports

Michael O'Neill left the job in April after eight years at the helm with the IFA eager to ensure they name the best possible replacement.

Monaco release Slimani after impressive Ligue 1 season

2020-06-24T22:55:01Z

Monaco have opted not to give Leicester City loanee Islam Slimani a permanent contract despite his impressive performances in the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season.

Slimani helped Monaco finish ninth in the Ligue 1 table with a tally of nine goals and seven assists in 18 appearances before the French top-flight was abruptly concluded due to the coronavirus pandemic in May.

He joined Robert Moreno's side on a season-long loan from Leicester City last August, for his third temporary stint away from the Premier League club.

Derby linked with Celtic's Gordon

2020-06-24T22:45:28Z

Out-of-contract Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has emerged as a target for Derby County, according to The Herald

The Hoops have been unable to re-sign Gordon to date with the club and player failing to agree over the terms of a new deal. 

Along with Derby, Scottish side Hearts have also offered a two-year deal to Gordon. 

Fred keen for Man Utd extension

2020-06-24T22:25:51Z

Brazilian midfielder Fred is ready to discuss a new long-term contract with Manchester United, reports The Sun.

Despite still having three years to run on his current deal, Fred is eager to commit to the Red Devils and push for a wage rise after a resurgent season at Old Trafford. 

United are open to holding talks later this year but are in no rush to offer him a new contract. 

Man City favourites to land Koulibaly

2020-06-24T22:15:08Z

Napoli have decided to sell star centre-back

Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is more likely to join Manchester City than Liverpool, according to Sunday Times reporter Duncan Castles

Koulibaly's price tag has now dropped to £70 million ($87m) with the defender himself believing a move to the Etihad is more likely than a transfer to Anfield. 

Pep Gaurdiola's side has been short on centre-backs this season and arguably failed to fill the hole left by Vincent Kompany. 

Arteta issues Guendouzi warning

2020-06-24T22:01:59Z

Matteo Guendouzi must learn to conform to Arsenal's values after his latest brush with controversy as question marks surround his future at the club, Mikel Arteta has warned.

The midfielder was in the spotlight for the wrong reasons again on Saturday following an unsavoury incident with Neal Maupay, whose late goal earned Brighton victory over the Gunners.

Guendouzi appeared to grab Maupay, who had earlier clashed with Bernd Leno, by the throat and push him to the ground following the final whistle at the Amex Stadium, while it has also been reported that the former Lorient player was taunting the opposition.

