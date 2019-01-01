Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd plot Meunier bid after dropping Wan-Bissaka interest

Is Sarri staying at Chelsea?
Premier League & MLS appeal to Alves
Dani Alves has confirmed spells in the Premier League and MLS appeal to him, with the Brazilian still mulling over his options at Paris Saint-Germain.
At 36 years of age, the veteran full-back is approaching the end of his current contract in France and is yet to make a decision on his future.
Pochettino planning Spurs future call
Mauricio Pochettino insists Real Madrid form no part of his thinking at present, but the Tottenham boss will be making a decision on his future after the Champions League final.
He has told El Partidazo de Cope: "I will not make decisions about my future [until] after the final, it is important to know what the club's future plan is."
Man Utd striker wanted by Aberdeen
Aberdeen are keen to take James Wilson on a permanent basis from Manchester United this summer, claims the Express.
The 23-year-old spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan in Scotland and is set to drop into the free agent pool as he approaches the end of his contract at Old Trafford.
Napoli keen on £15m Clyne deal
Liverpool full-back wanted in Serie A
Napoli have made an approach to sign Nathaniel Clyne from Liverpool, Goal has learned.
The Serie A side are in the market for a new right-back this summer, and have made contact with the Reds over the England international.
Check out the full story here.
Can PSG keep Mbappe and Neymar?
Rodgers back in for Roberts
Brendan Rodgers wants a reunion with Patrick Roberts at Leicester, according to The Sun.
The former Celtic boss has previously worked with the Manchester City midfielder in Scotland and is considering an approach to snap him up again this summer.
Mourinho expects Hazard to join Real Madrid
Jose Mourinho expects the Europa League final to be Eden Hazard’s “last match in blue” before he departs Chelsea and links up with Real Madrid.
He has regularly been linked with a switch to Spain, and the expectation is that a deal will finally be pushed through this summer.
Mourinho, who has previously managed the Blues and Blancos, believes an agreement will be reached and a talismanic presence will depart west London.
He hopes that move will be made with Chelsea having secured more major silverware, with domestic rivals Arsenal set to provide their opposition in a continental showpiece on May 29.
Read the full story on Goal.
Fulham interested in Dwight Gayle
Fulham are interested in signing Newcastle attacker Dwight Gayle, according to the Evening Standard.
The Cottagers are on the lookout for Aleksandar Mitrovic's replacement as he looks set to leave Craven Cottage this summer.
Gayle, who scored 24 goals on loan at West Brom in the Championship this season, could be available for around £20 million ($25m).
CSKA's Fernandes emerges on Newcastle's radar
Newcastle have identified CSKA Moscow defender Mario Fernandes as a possible transfer target, according to the Daily Star.
The Magpies are aiming to increase their options at right-back this summer but may face competition for the Russia international from Atletico Madrid.
Fernades has scored one goal and contributed seven assists in 33 matches for CSKA across all competitions this season.
Madrid knock back Tottenham's Asensio approach
Real Madrid have told Tottenham that Marco Asensio is not for sale, after an initial approach over his availability - according to AS.
The Spaniard is contracted to remain at Santiago Bernabeu until 2023 and has no desire to leave the club this summer.
Asensio only managed to contribute one goal and four assists in 30 La Liga outings this season.
Liverpool, Man Utd & Arsenal eyeing Rodriguez
Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez is the subject of interest from Liverpool, Man United and Arsenal - according to The Mirror.
The Colombian has spent the last two years on loan at Bayern Munich, but the Germans are unlikely to take up an option to sign him permanently.
Rodriguez is set to return to Madrid before his next destination is decided, as Zinedine Zidane plots major changes to his squad.
Griezmann decision is 'irreversible'
Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says Antoine Griezmann's decision to leave the club is "irreversible".
The striker has been heavily linked with Barcelona, but has yet to announce his next move.
Read what the Atletico executive had to say about Griezmann and his lack of a farewell on Goal!
Meza linked with Boca move
Argentina international Maxi Meza has been linked with Boca Juniors, according to TYC Sports.
Boca are targeting the midfielder, who joined Monterrey on a five-year contract earlier this year.
Meza has made 10 appearances for Argentina since making his debut in 2018.
'Grealish will cost a hell of a lot'
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says it will cost "a hell of a lot" to sign Jack Grealish this summer.
Smith insists Grealish is happy with the club, with or without promotion.
Newcastle ready £26m Fernandes bid
Newcastle are preparing an offer for CSKA Moscow star Mario Fernandes, The Mirror says.
The Magpies are looking to enhance their defence this summer and see the right-back as an ideal option to replace DeAndre Yedlin and Javier Manquillo.
But the 28-year-old Russia international still has three years left on his contract with the Russian side, meaning he could cost around £26 million ($33m)..
Time to go Gareth! Bale will never be the star at Real Madrid
Gareth Bale's time at Real Madrid appears to be coming to an end, but it won't be easy for the two to part ways.
The Welsh star's wages will make a move difficult, even if he never became a true star with the Spanish side.
Man Utd want Meunier over Wan-Bissaka
Crystal Palace asking price for right-back too high
Manchester United believe they have a better chance of signing Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain than convincing Crystal Palace to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.
Although Wan-Bissaka has been top of the Red Devils’ list of targets in their search for a new right-back, Palace are determined to hold on to him and are pricing United out of a move.
The Old Trafford outfit believe Meunier, whose contract at PSG expires in 2020, will be a more affordable option and The Daily Mail says they are already considering a bid.
Napoli eye Fenerbahce teen
Napoli are considering a summer offer for Fenerbahce star Eljif Elmas, Sky Sport in Italy claims.
The 19-year-old midfielder has been a key part of the Turkish giants this season, making 39 appearances in all competitions.
Napoli have strong interest in Elmas but face a battle for his signature as Lazio have also been monitoring him for some time.
Lippi returns as China coach
Former Juventus and Italy boss Marcello Lippi has returned as China manager.
Lippi previously took charge of China for more than two years before departing in January.
Man Utd land Ajax youngster
Manchester United have all but completed the signing of Dillon Hoogewerf from Ajax, The Mirror claims.
The 16-year-old has rejected a professional contract from the Amsterdam side and is wanted by several top teams in Europe but United appear to have won the race.
Dortmund track Atalanta hero Zapata
Borussia Dortmund are keeping an eye on Duvan Zapata after his excellent season with Atalanta.
The 28-year-old has scored 27 goals in 47 games while on loan at the Serie A side from Sampdoria.
Dortmund have long been keeping track of Zapata and journalist Alfredo Pedulla sent a scout to watch him against Juventus on Sunday, with talk of a summer bid being lined up.