Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona eye Xavi as new manager

Former Tottenham midfielder Nabil Bentaleb will train with Angers as he continues to look for a new club, announced the Ligue 1 side.

"Angers SCO is very happy to open its doors to Nabil Bentaleb, currently without a club," wrote the organisation in a statement. "The Algerian comes to rediscover his form and offer himself the possibility of perfecting his physical condition to find a sporting challenge."