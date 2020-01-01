Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aston Villa circling for Barkley

Mendy nearing Chelsea move
Chelsea could announce the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on Thursday after he passed a medical.
"The medical I think is done and complete. I want to be a bit careful with that. I don’t want to give absolute confirmation, but possibly over the next 24 hours. It seems like one which is done," manager Frank Lampard said on Wednesday.
Barcelona confirm Suarez farewell ahead of Atletico move
De Boer named as Koeman's Netherlands successor
Frank de Boer has been appointed as the new Netherlands head coach, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed on Wednesday.
Ronald Koeman left his post as national team boss last month to take over at Barcelona following the dismissal of Quique Setien.
De Boer, who made 112 Netherlands appearances and played at two World Cups for his country, has signed a two-year deal that takes him through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Henrique seals Marseille move
Botafogo winger Luis Henrique is set to join Marseille on a five-year deal, according to multiple reports out of France.
The French side have agreed to pay €12 million ($14m) for the 18-year-old.
Spurs remain locked in talks for €60m Skriniar
PSG closing in on Bakayoko
Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain with a deal looking likely, reports ESPN.
PSG sporting director Leonardo is determined to land Bakayoko, who is wanted on an initial loan deal but the Blues are eager to sell him outright.
Samatta set to join Fenerbahce on loan
Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta is close to joining Turkish giants Fenerbahce on loan.
Burnley to sign Brighton's Stephens
West Ham launch £33m bid for Fofana
Saint-Etienne have received a £33 million (€36m/$42m) bid from West Ham for centre-back Wesley Fofana, according to Sky Sports.
Leicester have also been linked with the 19-year-old defender but the Hammers are now favourites to sign him after making such a strong offer.
Villa circling for Barkley
Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has emerged as a target for Aston Villa, reports the Telegraph.
Villa are considering signing the England international on loan with Barkley not expected to play a big part in Frank Lampard's plans this season.