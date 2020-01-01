Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aston Villa circling for Barkley

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Ross Barkley Aston Villa composite
Getty/Goal

Mendy nearing Chelsea move

2020-09-24T04:00:04Z

Chelsea could announce the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on Thursday after he passed a medical.

"The medical I think is done and complete. I want to be a bit careful with that. I don’t want to give absolute confirmation, but possibly over the next 24 hours. It seems like one which is done," manager Frank Lampard said on Wednesday.

Barcelona confirm Suarez farewell ahead of Atletico move

2020-09-24T03:00:14Z

De Boer named as Koeman's Netherlands successor

2020-09-24T02:00:11Z

Frank de Boer has been appointed as the new Netherlands head coach, the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed on Wednesday.

Ronald Koeman left his post as national team boss last month to take over at Barcelona following the dismissal of Quique Setien.

De Boer, who made 112 Netherlands appearances and played at two World Cups for his country, has signed a two-year deal that takes him through to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Henrique seals Marseille move

2020-09-24T01:00:53Z

Botafogo winger Luis Henrique is set to join Marseille on a five-year deal, according to multiple reports out of France

The French side have agreed to pay €12 million ($14m) for the 18-year-old. 

Spurs remain locked in talks for €60m Skriniar

2020-09-24T00:00:44Z

PSG closing in on Bakayoko

2020-09-23T22:55:52Z

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain with a deal looking likely, reports ESPN

PSG sporting director Leonardo is determined to land Bakayoko, who is wanted on an initial loan deal but the Blues are eager to sell him outright. 

Tiemoue Bakayoko Chelsea 2019-20
Getty Images

Burnley to sign Brighton's Stephens

2020-09-23T22:25:29Z

West Ham launch £33m bid for Fofana

2020-09-23T22:15:41Z

Saint-Etienne have received a £33 million (€36m/$42m) bid from West Ham for centre-back Wesley Fofana, according to Sky Sports

Leicester have also been linked with the 19-year-old defender but the Hammers are now favourites to sign him after making such a strong offer. 

Villa circling for Barkley

2020-09-23T22:05:18Z

The Englishman could be on the move

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley has emerged as a target for Aston Villa, reports the Telegraph

Villa are considering signing the England international on loan with Barkley not expected to play a big part in Frank Lampard's plans this season. 

Ross Barkley Chelsea 2019-20
Getty