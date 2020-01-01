Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want De Gea again

DC United captain Steven Birnbaum has signed a three-year contract extension, it has been confirmed.

The 29-year-old defender is now tied to the club until 2023.

“Steven has established himself as one of the best and most complete center backs in the league since we selected him in the 2014 SuperDraft," general manager Dave Kasper said.

"His aerial ability, reading of the game and defensive instincts paired with his composure on the ball in the backline are what set him apart from other center backs in MLS. He has become a leader in the locker room and the DC community so we are excited to extend his contract for the foreseeable future at the club.”