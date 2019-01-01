Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid close on Hazard & Pogba deals

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confessed that are in the middle of a rebuild that will take years to complete.

Solskjaer was named United's permanent manager in March after initially impressing following his appointment on an interim basis in December.

But after winning 10 of Solskjaer's first 11 games in charge, United have recently come back to earth by losing five of their past seven matches and the manager thinks it may take multiple windows to get the squad where it needs to be.

Read more here!