Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona make Salah top target ahead of Liverpool team-mate Mane

Barca make Salah top target
Koeman wants to land Liverpool star
Ronald Koeman has made Mohamed Salah his top transfer target at Barcelona, claims the Express.
It is suggested Liverpool could face a fight on their hands to keep their star man, who scored a hat-trick against Leeds on Saturday.
Barca have long been linked with a move for Sadio Mane, but they have now switched their attention to his partner in crime.
Liverpool agree deal for goalkeeper
Juve & Inter contact Marcelo
Juventus and Inter have both been in contact with Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, claims AS.
However, it is said neither club was willing to match the Brazilian's current wage demands.
With Ferland Mendy threatening his starting place, Marcelo is said to be considering his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Johnson wants Rangers move
Preston playmaker Daniel Johnson wants to quit the club to join Rangers, according to Football Insider.
Steven Gerrard has reiterated his desire for more signings at Ibrox before the window closes.
Vidal nearing Inter switch
Barcelona clear-out continues
Arturo Vidal is 'one step away' from becoming an Inter player, reports Gianluca di Marzio.
It is claimed negotiations have moved forward after Inter entered the discussions regarding the cancellation of Vidal's contract at Barca.