Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to recall Alexis

Roma in for Pedro
Roma are among the clubs looking to sign Pedro from Chelsea, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Pedro has been linked with several sides this month, including Inter Miami and Vissel Kobe. Rather than moving to MLS or the J1 League, however, the former Barcelona winger may decide that he has one last big European move in him.
Southampton confident on Walker-Peters
Southampton are confident that they will finalise a deal for Kyle Walker-Peters this month, reports the Daily Mail.
Walker-Peters, 22, has made only five appearances for Tottenham this season and has failed to establish himself under Jose Mourinho. Southampton look set to sign him on an initial loan, with talks ongoing about whether the deal will also include an option or obligation to buy for a fee of around £12m.
West Ham and Crystal Palace are also interested in Walker-Peters, but Southampton look likeliest to get a deal over the line. Meanwhile, Leicester are interested in signing Jannik Vestergaard but Southampton are holding out for an offer over and above the £18m which they paid to sign him from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2018.
West Ham make offer for Nandez
West Ham have made an offer for Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, according to Tuttomercatoweb.
Nandez, 24, has made 23 appearances for Cagliari this season and has helped the Sardinians climb to sixth in Serie A. The Hammers have proposed a loan with an obligation to buy which could cost them a total of €40m (£33.8m/$44m), including bonuses.
Though Nandez is not pushing for a move, Cagliari are considering the offer. If they decide to keep him rather than cash in, they could present him with a new contract on improved terms.
Juve mull over De Sciglio-Kurzawa swap deal
Juventus are still mulling over a swap deal which could see them exchange Mattia De Sciglio for Layvin Kurzawa, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Bianconeri are in advanced talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the deal, though they are still considering their options. Maurizio Sarri sees De Sciglio as a versatile squad player, while Kurzawa has become increasinlgy peripheral at PSG and has suffered more than his fair share of injuries.
Man Utd to recall Alexis
Sanchez told to return in the summer
According to the Daily Star, Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward does not want to see Alexis Sanchez sold or loaned to another club and is willing to give him another chance at Old Trafford.
Currently on loan at Inter, Sanchez has made only seven appearances this term after suffering a serious ankle injury earlier in the season. He has featured in their last three games, however, and is being reintegrated back into the team.
Inter's loan deal for Sanchez did not include an option to buy and Woodward could demand a sizeable fee for him in the summer. Sanchez is under contract at Old Trafford until 2022 and, as things stand, he has been told that he will join United on pre-season.