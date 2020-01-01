Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to recall Alexis

are confident that they will finalise a deal for Kyle Walker-Peters this month, reports the Daily Mail.

Walker-Peters, 22, has made only five appearances for this season and has failed to establish himself under Jose Mourinho. Southampton look set to sign him on an initial loan, with talks ongoing about ​whether the deal will also include an option or obligation to buy for a fee of around £12m.

West Ham and are also interested in Walker-Peters, but Southampton look likeliest to get a deal over the line. Meanwhile, Leicester are interested in signing Jannik Vestergaard but Southampton are holding out for an offer over and above the £18m which they paid to sign him from in 2018.