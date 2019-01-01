Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Napoli to swoop for unsettled Torreira

Leicester set to land Bowen
Roma target Everton's Moise Kean
Roma are said to be preparing a loan bid for Everton midfielder Moise Kean, according to the Daily Star.
The news comes after the 19-year-old was controversially substituted after coming on in Sundays draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford.
It is understood that the Italian side are keen to take the teenager on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent transfer next summer.
Napoli to swoop for unsettled Torreira
Napoli are looking to bring Arsenal midfielder Luca Torreira on loan for the remainder of the season, reports Football London.
The Italian side are rumoured to have submitted a €3 million loan bid for the Gunners midfielder until the end of the season.
Reports suggest that the Uruguayan could make the deal permanent before the start of the 2020/21 campaign.
Celtic target Stoke youngster
Celtic are looking to land 19-year-old Stoke striker Tyrese Campbell, according to the Daily Record
The England U-20 international has a number of cubs interested in his services including the Scottish champions.
Campbell is yet to commit his future to The Potters and would likely cost around £350,000.
Allen not for sale says O'Neill
Stoke boss Michael O'Neill has shown his intentions to keep Joe Allen at the club despite outside interest, reports Stoke Live.
The 29-year-old has notched up 143 appearances for The Potters since joining from Liverpool in 2016.
O'Neill has stated he is not interested in letting the player go and has rubbished any rumours that the Welshman will be leaving in January.