Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid happy to wait on Mbappe

Los Blancos could pause in PSG pursuit

Real Madrid have conceded that they may do better to wait until the January transfer window in order to land Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, per Sky Sports News.

Los Blancos have not seen their latest bid for the France star rejected outright yet, but know that the Ligue 1 side are playing hard to get with their star man.

As such, they feel that waiting until the start of 2022 - when Mbappe is closer to the end of a deal he shows no signs of intending to renew - could prove more prudent.