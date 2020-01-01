Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG open transfer talks with Alli

Vidal set for Inter medical
Arturo Vidal will today travel to Milan ahead of a move from Barcelona to Inter for just €1 million (£900,000/$1.2m) plus bonuses.
The midfielder will complete a medical in Milan on Monday and could be confirmed as a player for Antonio Conte's side later that day, as he swaps La Liga for Serie A.
An agreement has been in place between the clubs for a few days and Vidal has been waiting to fly out to Italy, but issues with the contract took longer than expected to resolve. Now, however, the path has been cleared for the Chilean international to move to Inter on a two-year deal.
Atletico yet to recieve any offers for Costa
Atletico Madrid have yet to receive any offers for Diego Costa - according to AS.
The Spanish giants are eager to get the 31-year-old off their books so that they can finance potential moves for Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.
Costa have been linked with Milan and Fenerbahce, but no formal bids have been submitted for the Atletico forward, who has only scored 10 La Liga goals since returning to the club from Chelsea in 2017.
PSG open transfer talks with Alli
French champions target Spurs star
Paris Saint-Germain have opened transfer talks with Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli - according to The Telegraph.
The reigning Ligue 1 champions are hoping to secure the England international's services before the current transfer window closes next month.
Alli has been left out of Tottenham's last two matchday squads, and Jose Mourinho confirmed that the 24-year-old is not suffering with any fitness issues before a clash with Southampton on Sunday.
PSV sign Zahavi from Guangzhou R&F
'Premier League defences are going to be scared of Bale'
Gareth Bale has "that wow factor" and will give Tottenham a massive boost, according to Danny Murphy, who says Premier League defences will be "scared" of the Real Madrid loanee.
Bale returned to Tottenham on a season-long loan on Saturday, seven years after leaving the club to join Spanish champions Madrid for a then-world record fee of £85 million ($110m).
The 31-year-old has enjoyed unprecedented success on the biggest stage at Santiago Bernabeu, winning two La Liga crowns and four Champions League titles, while recording over 100 goals for the Blancos across all competitions.
Norwich loan McCallum to Coventry
Juve interested in Atletico star Carrasco
Juventus are interested in signing Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The Bianconeri have approached the Spanish giants over a possible deal for the Belgian, who moved back to Wanda Metropolitano on a permanent deal earlier this summer.
Carrasco played for Atletico between 2015 and 2018 before joining Dalian Professional, but returned to the club on an initial loan deal back in January.
West Ham close in on Monaco defender Sidibe
West Ham are closing in on the signing of Monaco right-back Djibril Sidibe - according to 90min.
Newcastle and Wolves are also interested in the 28-year-old, but the Hammers are well placed to win the race for his signature.
Sidibe spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Everton, featuring in 25 Premier League matches in total.
Lampard needs Mendy to resolve Chelsea's Kepa problem
The new Premier League season has begun just as the last ended, with pundits and fans lining up to criticise the world's most expensive goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga.
However, Chelsea have now decided to address the growing concern over the Spaniard's shot-stopping, with the club set to complete a £22 million ($29m) deal for Edouard Mendy, who will compete with Kepa for a starting berth.
On current form, it won't take long for Mendy to establish himself as Frank Lampard's No.1.
West Brom abandon Slimani pursuit
West Brom have abandoned their pursuit of Leicester striker Islam Slimani - according to Sky Sports.
The Baggies had been in talks to sign the 32-year-old, but have now turned their attention to alternative targets after failing to broker a final deal.
Slimani, who still has one year left to run on his current deal at Leicester, spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Monaco, where he scored nine goals in 18 appearances.
Leicester announce Cengiz Under's arrival from Roma
Milan ready to offload Krunic
Milan are ready to sanction the departure of Bosnian midfielder Rade Krunic - according to Calcio Mercato.
Freiburg have already submitted a €6 million opening for the 26-year-old, who has fallen down the squad pecking order at San Siro following the arrival of Sandro Tonali.
Milan originally asked for time to consider the German club's offer, but are now prepared to accelerate negotiations over Krunic's departure ahead of the new season.
Tottenham eager to sign Lingard
Spurs keen on Man Utd ace
Tottenham are eager to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard - according to Daily Star.
Ex-Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho wants to reunite with the 27-year-old at Spurs, who are plotting a £30 million ($39m) swoop for his services.
Lingard hasn't started a Premier League game since January, and was left out of United's squad for their opening fixture of the new season against Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Lyon set sights on Rennes duo
Lyon have set their sights on Rennes duo Hamari Traore and Brandon Soppy, according to L'Equipe.
Rudi Garcia wants to bring in another right-back after seeing Rafael, Pierre Kalulu and Kenny Tete leave Groupama Stadium earlier in the transfer window.
Lyon are hoping to add either Traore or Soppy to their ranks, with both men capable of providing extra competition for Leo Dubois in defence.
Valencia target Romero
Valencia have identified Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero as a transfer target, according to The Mirror.
The Spanish giants have approached the Red Devils over a possible £6 million deal for the 33-year-old, who is eager to play regular first-team football.
Romero has been David de Gea's understudy throughout his time in Manchester, and fell further down the pecking order following Dean Henderson's return from a loan spell at Sheffield United earlier this summer.
Barca target Aarons won't be sold by Norwich manager Farke
Norwich manager Daniel Farke has declared he wouldn't sell right-back Max Aarons for £100 million (€109m/$129m).
The 20-year-old has reportedly been attracting interest from Barcelona, who were linked with trying to sign the defender on loan this season.
Aarons made 40 appearances in all competitions for Norwich during their last campaign and played the full 90 minutes on Saturday in a 2-2 draw with Preston in the Championship.
Man City close on Kounde deal
Manchester City are set to sign Sevilla's Jules Kounde, according to AS.
The defender, 21, is the subject of talks between the two clubs, who are likely to agree a fee worth around €50 million (£46m/$59m).
'I couldn't let Messi leave Barcelona'
Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has declared he could not allow Lionel Messi to leave the club and suggested congratulations were in order following the star's decision to stay put.
Messi handed in a shock transfer request last month but Barca refused to allow the Argentine to leave for free with a contractual dispute brewing.
In an exclusive interview with Goal, Messi ultimately decided to stay at Camp Nou this season but did hit out at Bartomeu for breaking his work and not allowing him to leave as promised.
Oxlade-Chamberlain a target for Wolves
Wolves could move for Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, reports the Mirror.
The England international could struggle for playing time at Anfield following the Reds' recent transfer activity, and could move the other way following Diogo Jota's switch across the Premier League.
Kamara moves to Minnesota
Leeds plan Daniel James approach
Leeds United are considering a fresh attempt to sign Manchester United winger Daniel James, according to the Sun.
James, who almost moved to Elland Road at the start of 2019, has dropped down the pecking order at United and could be available on a loan move.
Lampard: Werner helped Chelsea sign Havertz
Frank Lampard has revealed signing fellow Germany international Timo Werner helped him in his bid to sign the high-coveted Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen in a £70 million ($89m) deal.
Chelsea sought the opinion of Werner, who came in from RB Leipzig through his £47.5m ($61m) release clause over two months earlier, which helped kickstart a summer transfer spend of around £200m ($252m) on five significant signings.
Indeed, having introduced Werner into the squad to train, Lampard had a player he could use to give him feedback on what would be a major deal for the club. After a long round of talks, Chelsea finally got their man and Lampard appreciated the input of his new striker.
Man Utd looking to sell Romero
Manchester United are hoping to sell back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero, claims the Sun.
The Argentine reacted badly to being overlooked for the club's Europa League defeat to Sevilla and at 33 is keen to find a new club.
'Man Utd need a new centre-back more than Sancho'
Gary Neville has warned Manchester United they need a new centre-back more than they need Jadon Sancho after a horror show in their opening Premier League game.
The former United captain said the current side stand no chance of winning the Premier League with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof at the heart of their defence.
His brutal verdict was delivered as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team were beaten 3-1 by Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Barca banned from signing Wijnaldum
La Liga salary rules preclude further transfers
Barcelona's hopes of landing stars like Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay are set to be quashed by La Liga, claims the Mirror.
The club's financial woes mean they must sell before moving for the Netherlands pair or any other talent due to the league's salary restrictions.