Burnley step up Vaughan pursuit
Burnley are ready to make an improved offer for Oldham Athletic teenager Harry Vaughan, reports the Sun.
Vaughan, 17, was subject of a rejected bid from Turf Moor over the summer, and the club now hope to seal the deal in return for a fee of more than £200,000.
AC Milan interested in loan approach for Tanganga
AC Milan are still looking for a centre back. No fresh contacts yet for Eric Bailly, Abdou Diallo still in the list - Tanganga among options but AC Milan only interested in potential loan move. 🔴 #ACMilan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2022
Tottenham are not open to let Tanganga leave on loan before next week.
Man Utd wonderkid Elanga almost ended up at City
Manchester United teenager Anthony Elanga was close to lining up on the other side of the city, according to a former coach.
“City showed interest at first and he had a few training sessions with them," ex-Hattersley United manager Ian Forder told the Sun of his former protege.
“I had the Under-14s team then and I really shouldn’t have played him — but I wasn’t going to let him play for anyone else.
Luis Suarez wants Gerrard reunion at Aston Villa (Gerard Romero)
Uruguayan has turned down interest from Brazilian giants in favour of Premier League return
Luis Suarez has turned down offers from Palmeiras, Corinthians and Atletico Mineiro for the chance to team up with Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, claims Gerard Romero.
The Atletico Madrid forward's contract is set to expire later this year.
Man Utd boss Rangnick suggests he's happy for Pogba to earn free transfer
Ralf Rangnick will allow Paul Pogba to put himself in the shop window in the next few months to earn a contract offer away from Manchester United.
The France international’s deal at Old Trafford is up at the end of the season and he has not put pen to paper on the new contract which has been on the table since the summer.
Unless the midfielder has a last minute change of heart he looks set to leave the club on a free transfer for the second time in his career but his unsigned contract will not stop Rangnick selecting him when he is back to full fitness.
Lille starlet Ascone attracts interest from Italy
Lille talented midfielder Rocco Ascone (18) is attracting interest from Italy - also French clubs are in the race. He's expected to leave Lille on loan. 🇮🇹🇫🇷 #Lille— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 18, 2022
French top talent, Ascone’s with the first team since he was 17 - ready to get game time leaving Lille in Jan. pic.twitter.com/3WTIspPk5f