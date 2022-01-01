Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Dembele ready to join Chelsea

PSG move for Sanches & Vitinha
More on PSG. Luís Campos’ working on Renato Sanches in direct contact with the player side - while contract being prepared for Vitinha on a five year deal. 🇫🇷 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2022
PSG are still in talks with Inter for Skriniar after opening bid turned down… and waiting for Galtier appointment.
Dembele ready to join Chelsea (Sun)
Barca star is wanted as Lukaku's replacement
Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is ready to join Chelsea on a free transfer, reports the Sun.
The Blues will bring him into the squad in the place of Romelu Lukaku, on the verge of returning to Inter after a disappointing season at Stamford Bridge.
Man Utd chief Arnold caught on camera criticising transfer policy
Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold offered up a sensational foul-mouthed review of the side's transfer policy in a conversation with fans that was taped and leaked.
Arnold admitted that the club has spent almost "a billion pounds" without seeing results during a meeting with supporters in Cheshire.
But he did give a strong endorsement of Frenkie de Jong, supposedly United's next big target.
Chelsea & Man City told to spend £45m on Ait-Nouri
Wolves have told Chelsea and Manchester City how much they must spend to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri, claims the Sun.
The left-back will cost no less than £45 million after impressing at Molineux in 2021-22.
Liverpool braced to lose Salah
Liverpool are already confronting the prospect of losing Mohamed Salah on a free next summer, reports the Mirror.
But the Reds are not concerned that Salah, closely linked with Barcelona, will let his standards slip in the coming season in spite of leaving.