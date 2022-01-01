Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd willing to meet Barcelona’s €40m Araujo demands

Lewandowski says yes to Barcelona (Sport)
Robert Lewandowski has told Barcelona that he wants to join the club, Sport reports.
The Poland international’s relationship with Bayern Munich is deteriorating because they are only offering him a one-year extension to his contract, which expires in 2023.
Man Utd willing to meet Barcelona’s €40m Araujo demands (El Nacional)
Barcelona have accepted that they will have to sell Ronald Araujo this summer.
El Nacional claims the defender is not willing to accept the club’s latest contract offers and they would rather sell him this year than lose him for free when his deal expires.
But Barca will be holding out for around €40 million (£34m/$44m) for him and Manchester United are willing to pay whatever it takes to bring him to Old Trafford.
Foden to get big pay rise if Man City sign Haaland
Phil Foden is in line to receive a big increase in pay if Manchester City sign Erling Haaland.
The Daily Star reports the club will give the striker a £500,000 per week wage if he joins from Borussia Dortmund this summer.
Foden, meanwhile, is set to sign a new contract with the club, but he will go back to the negotiating table to demand more money if they are willing to spend so much on a player just a couple of months younger than he is.
Arsenal monitor Osimhen and Lautaro Martinez
Arsenal are looking to Serie A in their hunt for a new star striker.
According to Tuttosport, the Premier League side are keeping a close eye on Napoli star Victor Osimhen and Inter striker Lautaro Martinez and could move for either of them this summer.
Salah close to signing Liverpool contract (Mirror)
Mohamed Salah is on the verge of signing a new contract at Liverpool, says The Mirror.
The 29-year-old attacker is willing to reduce his demands of a £400,000 per week wage and is expected to commit to a four-year deal with the club.