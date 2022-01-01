Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd furious over Ronaldo to Chelsea talk

Newcastle & Leeds chase Strasbourg's Nyamsi
Newcastle United and Leeds United are both chasing Strasbourg defender Gerzino Nyamsi, GOAL FRANCE understands.
As well as the Premier League duo Napoli are also interested in the centre-back, who enjoyed a fine season in Ligue 1 following his move from Rennes last summer.
Man Utd furious over Ronaldo Chelsea links (Mirror)
Red Devils are not considering letting veteran striker go
Manchester United have reacted angrily to reports that Cristiano Ronaldo's agent met with new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly over a possible move.
The Mirror reports that the Red Devils have dismissed out of hand any sale, amid claims that Jorge Mendes has offered his client out to both the Blues and Bayern Munich.
Bale confirms MLS transfer to LAFC
Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has confirmed that he is heading to MLS on a free transfer to Los Angeles FC.
Bale, 32, is LAFC's second high-profile arrival this summer after Giorgio Chiellini chose the club after bidding farewell to Juventus.
He arrives in the United States to huge fanfare and still with plenty to offer after nine years at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
West Ham won't sell Chelsea target Rice
West Ham United plan to hold firm over star midfielder Declan Rice, reports the Mirror.
Rice has been closely linked to a move to Chelsea, but the Hammers are adamant that they will not sell to their London rivals or anyone else.
Liverpool confident of Bellingham signing (Sun)
Man Utd also chasing Dortmund wonderkid
Liverpool are confident that they can beat Manchester United to the signing of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham, claims the Sun.
Bellingham, 18, has inched closer to Anfield after Manchester City switched their attentions to Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.