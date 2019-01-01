Lemar staying with Atletico
Thomas Lemar has no intention of leaving Atletico Madrid next month denting reports of a move back to France with Lyon.
RMC Sport report that the former Monaco attacking midfielder is determined to turn his form around in Spain under Diego Simeone.
Lemar, 24, who joined Atletico in July 2018 has failed to score in 24 appearances so far this term.
Spurs join Lihadji queue
Tottenham could be ready to compete with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Barcelona for highly-rated Marseille youngster Isaac Lihadji.
Fussball Transfers reports Spurs are one of the several clubs monitoring the 17-year-old striker's progress.
Lihadji is available on a free transfer next summer.
Watkins valued at £25 million
Brentford have bumped up their valuation of striker Ollie Watkins towards the £25 million (€29.5m /$32.5m) mark in a bid to fight off Premier League interest.
Sky Sports claims Crystal Palace and Sheffield United are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old who has scored 13 goals in the Championship this season.
The Bees valued him at £20m (€23.5m) in the summer but he has since signed a new four-year contract.
Man City join Lautaro chase
Inter striker in demandManchester City are interested in signing Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, according to reports in Spain.
Mundo Deportivo say that Barcelona have already begun talks over signing the Argentine striker, who has scored 13 goals this season in a lethal strike partnership with Romelu Lukaku.
But the report claims that the Spanish giants may have competition for his signature from the Premier League champions.
Milan keen to lose trio
Milan are considering selling three players in January in order to help fix their financial problems, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Swiss left-back Ricardo Rodriguez, Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie and Spanish winger Suso are the trio most likely to be heading for the exit says the report.
Mutiple Premier League clubs are said to be interested in Suso.
Besiktas want Drinkwater
Besiktas are keen on Chelsea's out-of-favour midfielder Danny Drinkwater and are hoping to set up an 18-month loan deal, reports Fanatik.
The former England international is currently on loan at Burnley but his only start came against Manchester City earlier this month.
A fresh start in Istanbul may appeal to the 29-year-old who has lost his way since winning the title with Leicester in 2017.
Villa to recall Green
Aston Villa are ready to recall youngster Andre Green from his loan deal at Preston North End, according to Football Insider.
The 21-year-old forward has made just six appearances all season and Villa want to end the season-long loan at the mid-way point says the report.
The England under-20 international's contract runs out at the end of the season so another loan deal elsewhere is a possibility.
Hertha join Gotze race
Hertha Berlin have entered the race for Germany's 2014 World Cup hero Mario Gotze Sport Bild reports.
Gotze could become a free agent next summer if his contract at boyhood club Borussia Dortmund is allowed to run down.
He has only got a few minutes off the bench in recent weeks and could be tempted by Hertha who have Jurgen Klinsmann at the helm and hope to turn the capital club into a title contender by 2025.
Soumare wanted in Premier League
Manchester United and Tottenham are both pushing ahead with a January move for Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.
The Daily Mail claims they are both in negotiations for the 20-year-old who has impressed in Ligue 1 this season.
Clubs across Europe have also been alerted by his growing reputation.
Jones turns down Rovers
Nathan Jones has turned down the chance to return to work as the new manager of Bristol Rovers, according to Bristol Live.
The former Stoke City boss is reported to have held talks about the vacancy created by the departure of Graham Coughlan to Mansfield yesterday.
Jones, who was sacked by Stoke in November after just 10 tough months in charge, could not be tempted however.
Rodriguez wanted by Napoli
Milan's out-of-favour left back Ricardo Rodriguez is wanted by Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso.
Rodriquez previously played under Gattuso at Milan but has made only four Serie A apperances this season.
The Switzerland international is keen for more game time ahead of Euro 2020.
Ndiaye bound for Turkey
Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye is ready to complete a move to Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.
Sky Sports say he is expected to fly out for a medical ahead of officially joining on January 1.
They report that the deal is a loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.
Minamino set for Liverpool
Takumi Minamino is to undergo a medical at Liverpool today ahead of his move from Red Bull Salzburg.
Providing there are no hitches the midfielder will join the Premier League leaders on January 1 for a fee of £7.25 million (€8.5m /$9.5m).
Liverpool believe they have pulled off a coup in snaring the 24-year-old Japan international, having taking advantage of a release clause in his Salzburg contract.
Salzburg trio sign new deals
RB Salzburg have agreed new deals with strikers Patson Daka and Sekou Koita plus midfielder Enock Mwepu until the summer of 2024.
Schöne Bescherung! Patson #Daka, Sekou #Koita und Enock #Mwepu verlängern ihre Verträge bei uns bis Sommer 2024! #WirSindZukunft pic.twitter.com/kUDp6H7QBS— FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) December 18, 2019
Atletico keen on Romagnoli
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has his eye on a move for Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli, reports Calciomercato.
Milan are keen to hang on to their captain and will offer him a new contract in order to quash the rumours of a move to the Spanish capital.
The report claims Milan's Chief Football Officer Zvonimir Boban has already begun talks with Romagnoli's agent Mino Raiola.
Leicester chase Antwerp defender
Leicester City are being linked with a January move for Royal Antwerp defender Aurelio Buta say reports in Belgium.
According to Voetbalkrant the Foxes have joined Wolves, Watford and Southampton in the chase for the Portugal under-21 right back.
He joined Antwerp from Benefica last season and has started all of his side's 18 games this campaign.
Sane wants speedy move to Bayern
Winger keen for return to Germany
Manchester City wantaway Leroy Sane is pushing for a move to Bayern Munich during the January transfer window, according to Bild.
They report that the German winger, who returned to training on Monday, has decided his future lies away from England and is working flat out to regain full fitness after sustaining a cruciate ligament injury at the end of August.
City wanted $150 million (£127m / $167m) for the 23-year-old when a deal was discussed in summer but the Bundesliga outfit are keen for a cheaper deal given he may take further time to recover.
Leeds trial Swedish teenager
Leeds United are taking a look at teenage Swedish midfielder Nuhu Jatta who has joined the Championship club for a week-long trial, reports Leeds Live.
Jatta, 16, plays for GAIS in the Sperattan and will train with United's Youth squad.
He only made his debut at senior level in Sweden earlier this year but has already had a trial with Serie A club SPAL.
Revolution sign $4m Buksa
MLS club New England Revolution have acquired Polish striker Adam Buksa for a $4 million transfer fee, according to the Boston Globe.
Buksa, 23, is set to earn a salary of around $1 million, making him one of the club's highest earners.
The young attacker currently plays for Polish side Pogon Szczecin and has scored seven goals across 18 league appearances this season.
Arteta set to earn £5m at Arsenal
Mikel Arteta is close to being appointed Arsenal's next manager and will earn a similar amount to Unai Emery, reports the Daily Mail.
Emery was on a £5 million-a-season package and it's believed Arteta will get a similar wage should his move to the Emirates be finalised.
Arsenal director Josh Kroenke is reportedly poised to approve Arteta's appointment in the coming days and he could be in charge for the Gunners' next Premier League clash against Everton on Saturday.
Ajeti open to leaving West Ham on loan
Albian Ajeti is open to leaving West Ham on loan after making just seven total appearances for the club this season, reports Sky Sports.
The 22-year-old has been frustrated by a lack of playing time after completing a move from FC Basel in the summer.
However, because he has played competitive matches for two clubs this season, Ajeti could only join a club in a league that is starting its new season, including competitions like MLS and Scandanavian leagues.
Ibrahimovic could make Everton move
Everton are in talks with free agent forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.
The 38-year-old left the LA Galaxy at the end of the 2019 MLS season and has been heavily tipped to move back to Italy.
But with Ibrahimovic's former manager Carlo Ancelotti close to taking over at Everton, the Swedish striker could make a surprise move to Merseyside.
Palace to demand £80m for Zaha in January
Crystal Palace will demand £80 million ($105m) for star winger Wilfried Zaha in January, according to the Daily Mail.
Arsenal and Everton were keen on Zaha in the summer, but Palace's valuation of £80m at the time kept a move from taking place.
With interest still high in Zaha, Palace will continue to hold firm on their price tag.
Havertz to stay with Leverkusen this season
Midfielder Kai Havertz will stay at Bayer Leverkusen for at least the rest of the season, reports Sky Sports.
The 20-year-old has attracted interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.
But the Germany international is understood to be happy at Leverkusen and in no hurry to leave just yet.
Man Utd confident of landing £76m Haaland in January
The Red Devils would loan the Norway striker back to Red Bull Salzburg
Manchester United are confident of signing Erling Braut Haaland next month in a £76 million ($100m) deal, claims The Sun.
Haaland's club, Red Bull Salzburg, however, are insisting on a deal that would see the 19-year-old return on loan for the remainder of the season.
Though United would prefer to have Haaland right away, they are keen to accept the loan in order to ensure they land the star striker.
Ancelotti stalling on Everton offer
Carlo Ancelotti is stalling on Everton's contract offer as he awaits clarification on the club's transfer plans, reports the Daily Mail.
Everton have made the Italian an offer of £8 million ($10.5m) per season to become the club's new manager after he was sacked by Napoli last week.
Before he signs, however, Ancelotti wants to know how much control he would have over the club's transfer business.
Guardiola can't guarantee Sane will stay at Man City in January
Pep Guardiola has said he can't guarantee that Leroy Sane will be at Manchester City when the January transfer window closes.
The winger is stepping up his recovery from a serious knee injury suffered in August, and he revealed on Instagram that he was back working on the pitch.
With Bayern Munich still chasing the 23-year-old, his long-rumoured move back to Germany could still take shape, though it is unlikely to happen until the summer.
Man Utd won't allow Pogba to join Madrid in January
The midfielder's commitment has been questioned again of late
Manchester United will not allow Paul Pogba to join Real Madrid in January, according to the Daily Mail.
Pogba has not played since September due to an ankle injury, but raised questions on Friday when he posted a video of himself dancing at his brother's wedding.
Though Pogba has no intention of renewing a contract that has 18 months remaining, United will hold onto the 26-year-old in the winter transfer window.
Badiashile to sign Monaco extension
Highly-rated defender Benoit Badiashile is set to sign a new contract with Monaco, according to Le10Sport.
The 18-year-old has already made 12 Ligue 1 appearances for the principality side this term, attracting interest from clubs such as Chelsea.
But Badiashile appears to be staying with Monaco, at least for the short term.