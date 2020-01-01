Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool submit loan offer for Dembele

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is “too good for ” and the Gunners face a tough decision on whether to sell the striker at the end of the season or risk losing him for free in 2021, according to Jamie Carragher.

Aubameyang, Arsenal's captain, has been with the club since 2018, taking in 97 appearances, scoring 61 goals and laying on a further 13 assists for his north London team-mates.

The -born Gabon international is entering the final year of his contract at the Emirates, however, and several of Europe's biggest clubs have been credited with an interest in the man who guarantees goals at the highest level.

