Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool consider Nkunku as Salah replacement

Sadio Mane has dropped a big hint that he is planning to stay at Liverpool beyond the summer, with the winger vowing to give a "special" answer to questions over his future after Saturday's Champions League final.

Mane has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp's squad since his arrival at Anfield from Southampton in 2016, scoring 120 goals in 268 games across all competitions.

The 2021-22 campaign has been arguably his best yet as he's helped the Reds secure FA Cup and League Cup honours and reach another European Cup final, but his current contract is due to expire next year and there has been no sign of an extension being agreed as yet.

