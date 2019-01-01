Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool and Man Utd lead calls for Premier League to make transfer window change

Neville wanted by USWNT
The U.S. women's national team are interested in making Phil Neville their new manager, according to the Daily Mail.
Jill Ellis - who led USA to this summer's World Cup - is in the process of moving on, with Neville reportedly the number one target to be their new boss ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Verdi joins Torino on loan
Verdi joins Torino on loan
Man Utd chasing Benfica duo
According to the Mirror, Man Utd sent scouts to Benfica's latest 4-0 victory over Braga, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly interested in both Ruben Dias and Florentino Luis.
The pair are considered to be the club's brightest prospects, with Dias an accomplished centre-back and Luis a promising defensive midfielder.
Rangers confirm Dodoo exit
Rangers had managed to free up some space in their squad for Ryan Kent after confirming the mutual termination of Joe Dodoo's contract earlier in the evening.
He joins former West Brom midfielder Graham Dorrans in exiting the club through mutual consent.
Rangers can tonight confirm the mutual termination of striker Joe Dodoo's contract. He departs with the best wishes of everyone at Rangers.
He departs with the best wishes of everyone at Rangers.
Liverpool and Man Utd lead calls for Premier League to make transfer window change
England's top clubs lead the charge to extend the deadline
Liverpool and Man Utd are among a number of clubs who are aiming to put an end to the early closure of the Premier League transfer windwow, reports the Mirror.
The deadline for several European leagues was almost a month later than in England, and so Man Utd and Liverpool among others will meet with the Premier League later next month to discuss the possibility of extending the window.
Gonalons joins Granada on loan
Newly-promoted La Liga side Granada have signed Maxime Gonalons on loan from Roma.
There is also an option to buy the former Lyon midfielder at the end of the loan.
Granada C.F. signed Maxime Gonalons
Rangers confirm Kent signing
Rangers are delighted to confirm the return of Ryan Kent to the club on a permanent basis from Liverpool.
The winger has signed a four-year-deal with the Gers after spending the 2018/19 season on loan at Ibrox.
