Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus to offer Dybala for Man Utd's Pogba

Joan Laporta winning the presidential election would be a big boost to David Alaba's potential move to Camp Nou, according to Bild.

Alaba will be free to sign with any club on January 1, and his relationship with has soured to the point where the side are expecting him to leave.

But his agent Pini Zahavi is not popular at Camp Nou after facilitating Neymar's move to PSG in 2017. Zahavi does, however, still maintain a close relationship with Laporta, who was Barca president between 2003 and 2010.