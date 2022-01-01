Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd will allow Ronaldo to leave in summer

Everton's Gbamin wanted by CSKA Moscow
Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is wanted by CSKA Moscow - according to the Liverpool Echo.
CSKA are eager to tie up a loan deal for the 26-year-old before the Russian transfer window closes on February 22.
Gbamin is contracted to remain at Everton until 2024 but has only made three Premier League appearances so far this season.
Arsenal & Chelsea eyeing Stuttgart's Sosa
Arsenal and Chelsea are eyeing Stuttgart full-back Borna Sosa - according to BILD.
Tottenham are also keen on the 24-year-old, who could be available for around £25 million ($34m) in the summer.
Stuttgart will likely have to sell Sosa if they are relegated from the Bundesliga, but it remains to be seen which London club will win the race for his signature.
Fulham boss Silva in line for Benfica job
Fulham boss Marco Silva is in line for the top job at Benfica - according to Gianluigi Longari.
Nelson Verissimo is currently in charge at Estadio Da Luz on an interim basis, having replaced Jorge Jesus in December.
Benfica will appoint Jesus' permanent successor in the summer and Silva has been contacted after guiding Fulham to the top of the Championship.
Man Utd learn Badiashile asking price
Monaco have set their final asking price for Manchester United-linked defender Benoit Badiashile - according to The Sun.
The French club will demand £40 million ($54m) for the 20-year-old in the summer, with West Ham and Newcastle also weighing up respective swoops.
United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is a keen admirer of Badiashile, who has missed most of the 2021-22 campaign at Monaco due to injury.
Emerson explains why he didn't return to Chelsea in January
Emerson Palmieri: "I did not return to Chelsea because I promised Juninho that I would stay for a season. I am a man of my word. I like being in Lyon, I want to be here". 🔵 #CFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 20, 2022
"For next season, hard to say because depends on the clubs but I'm happy here". @bluefooty pic.twitter.com/HKOMZIrJBb
Man City have advantage in Haaland race (The Mirror)
Norwegian striker could be Etihad bound
Manchester City have the advantage in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland - according to The Mirror.
Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Liverpool are also on the tail of the 21-year-old, who has £68 million ($92m) release clause in his contract.
Former City star Alf-Inge Haaland is set to get more involved in his son's future, though, meaning the Premier League champions are in a strong position to finalise a summer deal.
Palace interested in Ajax midfielder Alvarez
Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace - according to The Sun.
West Ham have also been linked with the 24-year-old in the past, but the Eagles are set to launch a £20 million ($27m) bid for his services in the summer.
Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson is also on Palace's radar as Patrick Vieira seeks to build a stronger squad for the 2022-23 campaign.
Dortmund ready to submit Mazraoui offer
Borussia Dortmund are ready to submit an offer for Ajax right-back Noussair Mazraoui - according to Nicolo Schira.
The 24-year-old has also been linked with Barcelona and is set to become a free agent in June.
Dortmund will table a four-year contract package to try and win the race for Mazraoui, who has scored five goals in 19 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax this term.
Arsenal plotting Morata swoop (Tuttomercatoweb)
Spanish frontman touted for Premier League return
Arsenal are plotting a swoop for Juventus striker Alvaro Morata - according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The 29-year-old has spent the last season and a half on loan at the Allianz Stadium from Atletico Madrid, but the Bianconeri are expected to try and make the deal permanent in the summer.
Arsenal could offer Morata a different route, though, and the former Chelsea striker could be open to a return to the Premier League if the Gunners finish in the top four.
Newcastle want Targett on permanent deal
Newcastle want Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett on a permanent deal - according to Rudy Galetti.
The 26-year-old moved to St James' Park on loan in January and has impressed in his first two appearances for the Magpies.
Newcastle will look to take up the option to sign Targett outright if he continues to impress in the coming weeks.
Chelsea-linked Militao eager to stay at Real Madrid
Chelsea-linked defender Eder Militao is eager to stay at Real Madrid - according to Marca.
The 24-year-old's current contract does not expire until 2025 but the Blues are reportedly eager to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer.
Militao would prefer to remain at Real Madrid, having been a regular in Carlo Ancelotti's starting Xi throughout the 2021-22 campaign.
Man Utd to trigger Dalot extension
Manchester United are planning to trigger the extension clause in Diogo Dalot's contract - according to the Daily Star.
The 22-year-old's current deal expires in 2023 but the Red Devils have the option to renew that agreement for an extra year.
Dalot has been in fine form for United this season and has kept Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of the team, featuring in 15 Premier League games.
Leeds to reject approaches for Raphinha
Leeds United plan to rebuff any overtures for star winger Raphinha, reports the Mirror.
Raphinha has been one of the few bright spots in a difficult season for the Whites, and as well as breaking into the Brazil team his form has caught the eye of Premier League giants such as Manchester United and Liverpool and La Liga duo Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Carvalho a target for Man Utd
Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho is wanted by Manchester United, reports the Daily Star.
Carvalho, 19, is yet to commit his future after Liverpool saw a bid for his services rejected in January.
Arsenal pursue £16m Ruiz
Arsenal have joined the chase for Napoli star Fabian Ruiz, according to the Mirror.
Ruiz is valued at £16 million and has already attracted the interest of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Keane turns down Sunderland job
Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has rejected the chance to return to management with Sunderland, claims the Sun.
Keane failed to reach an agreement with the Wearsiders, who would only offer him a contract until the end of the current season.
Chelsea lead race for West Brom prodigy
Chelsea are in pole position to sign West Bromwich Albion wonderkid Jamaldeen Jimoh, according to the Sun.
Jimoh, 15, is part of a renewed transfer strategy for the Blues to invest in young talent and boost their academy.
Man Utd will allow Ronaldo to leave in summer (Mirror)
Striker may leave if club fail to reach Champions League
Manchester United will allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave this summer if he wishes, claims the Mirror.
Ronaldo has fallen short of expectations so far in his second spell at Old Trafford and is said to be keen to leave should United fail to reach the Champions League next season.