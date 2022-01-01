Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid near Haaland deal

Jairo Torres signs for Chicago Fire
Atalanta near takeover
Lyon join race for Crespo
Lyon are set to rival Atletico Madrid for the signature of Fenerbahce midfielder Miguel Crespo, according to Footmercato.
Atletico reportedly had a loan offer with the option to buy turned down by the Turkish club in January.
Now Lyon have expressed an interest in the French midfielder, who has impressed for Fener since joining from Estoril last summer.
Luiz Felipe to join Betis
Luiz Felipe has agreed to join Betis when his Lazio contract expires at the end of the season, according to Calciomercato.
The Brazilian defender has agreed a four-year deal with the Seville-based side.
Betis are looking to move quickly to sign a replacement with an offer for Milan's Alessio Romagnoli, who also becomes a free agent this summer.
Ince warns Man Utd Haaland won't join due to ugly Keane foul
Paul Ince has warned Manchester United that they're unlikely to land Erling Haaland in the summer, primarily because of what happened with Roy Keane and their former captain's tackle that injured the Dortmund star's father, Alf-Inge.
The Red Devils have been linked with the Norwegian, along with a whole host of Europe's other top clubs, while reports on Saturday suggested that Real Madrid were nearing a deal for the prolific forward.
Indeed, Ince isn't convinced that United will be able to lure Haaland, despite Ralf Rangnick having previously confirmed that they need to look at bringing in a striker.
CSKA eye Gbamin
CSKA Moscow are interested in signing Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin on loan, reports the Liverpool Echo.
The Ivory Coast international has suffered a succession of injuries since signing from Mainz in 2019, restricting him to just eight appearances for the Toffees in all competitions.
Though the Premier League transfer window is now closed Russian Premier League can still sign players until February 22.
PSG lead Pogba chase
PSG are frontrunners to sign Paul Pogba this summer as Juventus are unwilling to match the Manchester United midfielder's wage demands, reports Todofichajes.
The France international will not command a fee when his United contract expires at the end of the season, but the €16-million-a-year he wants in are prohibitive to former club Juve.
That amount is unlikely to put off PSG however, with the French giants also willing to hand him a long-term contract through to 2027.
Eagles fear Zaha departure
Crystal Palace may be forced to sell Wilfried Zaha this summer with the forward unwilling to sign a new contract, reports the Mail.
The Ivory Coast international's current deal expires in 2023 and the Eagles fear he is ready to run that down and look to leave on a free transfer.
Palace are keen to extend Zaha's stay at the club, but may look to move him this summer in order to guarantee a transfer fee.
Van de Beek keen on permanent Toffees move
Donny van de Beek wants to turn his loan move at Everton from Manchester United into a permanent deal this summer, according to the Mirror.
The Netherlands international made the switch to Goodison Park on transfer deadline day after a frustrating 18 months at Old Trafford, where he struggled for regular first-team football.
Thr 24-year-old impressed on his full debut against Leeds last weekend and if he continues to hold down a first-team place he is ready to commit his long-term future to the Toffees.
Man City in talks to sign Brazilian starlets
Manchester City are in talks with Brazilian club Atletico Mineiro over deals for 17-year-olds Savinho and Yan Phillipe, according to 90Min.
A deal for Savinho is believed to be close, with an agreement already in place for the striker to go out on loan to PSV Eindhoven.
The Premier League club are also closing in on a move for Phillipe, having first approached Atletico Mineiro about the midfielder last year.
Barca keen on Angelino
Barcelona have made RB Leipzig's Angelino their prime target to bolster their left side this summer, according to Sport.
The 25-year-old has thrived since joining Leipzig from Manchester City in 2020, with his initial loan move made permanent last summer.
However the 25-year-old has told the German club he is keen on a move back to Spain for family reasons, which has put Barca on alert ahead of a potential summer bid.
Christensen unsure of future
Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has yet to make a decision about his future despite intense interest in his services, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Denmark international, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is wanted by Bayern Munich and Barcelona, while Chelsea have also offered him fresh terms.
Barca's hopes of signing Christensen could be hampered by their interest in Erling Haaland, who would take a sizeable chunk out of the club's transfer and wage budget.
Goodwin named Dons boss
Aberdeen have appointed Jim Goodwin as manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal after he left St Mirren.
PSG keen on Nice striker
PSG are tracking the progress of Nice striker Amine Gouiri ahead of a potential summer bid, according to Footmercato.
The 22-year-old has scored 11 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions for Nice this season.
A number of foreign clubs are also believed to be interested in Gouiri, but PSG are ready to move quickly should Kylian Mbappe decide to leave the club at the end of the season.
Inter eye striking trio
Inter want to sign a new striker this summer with Lille's Jonathan David, Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamacca and Juventus' Paulo Dybala on their shortlist, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
However, any deal would be dependant on the club being able to offload Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez.
Lautaro only recently signed a new deal to ward off potential suitors, but the club appear to have had a change of heart and are now ready to listen to offers.
Boca sign Romero
Boca Juniors have signed Paraguayan midfielder Oscar Romero on a free transfer following his departure from San Lorenzo.
LAFC pick up Henry
Real Madrid near Haaland deal
Real Madrid have held decisive talks with Erling Halaand and believe they will sign the striker this summer, according to Sport.
The club has held talks with Haaland's representatives, including his father, and Dortmund are already aware of Real Madrid's interest.
The deal depends mostly on Haaland's wishes, as he could join Real Madrid as soon as this summer if he'd like.
Man City rebuffed four times for Kane
Manchester City saw four separate bids for Harry Kane turned down by Tottenham during the summer transfer window last year, Pep Guardiola has revealed, with the Spaniard admitting he did not know if his side would pay for their failure to sign the England captain.
Striker Kane was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League champions across a busy off-season that saw him skipper the Three Lions to a first major tournament final since 1966 at Euro 2020.
Yet Spurs were adamant that they would not sell despite City's interest and the foward's desire to make a move for Champions League football - and now Guardiola has revealed just how persistent the Citizens' overtures were, as well as his concerns over City's subsequent early term form.
Montreal land MLS vet Kamara
Rice urged for West Ham Stay by Brand
Declan Rice has been urged to eschew offers to leave West Ham in the summer by comedian and superfan Russell Brand, with the comic claiming that the midfielder can become a club legend if he chooses to remain.
The England star has been linked with a move from London Stadium after he emerged as the centrepiece of David Moyes' remarkable Irons revival and helped the Three Lions to the Euro 2020 Final.
Boyhood club Chelsea have frequently been linked with a swoop for his services, but now Rice has been prevailed upon by comedian Brand to remain faithful to the club in an impassioned broadcast.
Real Salt Lake welcome Kappelhof
