Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea target €50m Barca star Gavi

Kounde keen on Chelsea switch
Jules Kounde wants to join a winning project if he leaves Sevilla this summer, with Fichajes reporting that the French defender favours a move to Chelsea.
The Blues have held long-standing interest in the 23-year-old and are expected to make another big-money move for his services in the next transfer window.
Man Utd among those to have asked about Zaniolo
According to ASRomaLive, Manchester United are one of the Premier League clubs to have asked about Nicolo Zaniolo’s potential availability.
Liverpool are also monitoring the 22-year-old Italy international, who could head out of the Italian capital this summer.
New deal for Ricardo at Leicester
#Ricardo2026@ricbpereira has extended his stay with the Foxes 🖋️ 🦊— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 18, 2022
Bielsa shuts down questions of Leeds future
Marcelo Bielsa has refused to speculate on whether the current campaign will be his last as manager of Leeds, with speculation suggesting that Jesse Marsch is being targeted by the Whites if they find themselves in the market for a new coach.
Bielsa has said when quizzed on his future: “It's not a subject we should talk about at this moment.”
Van de Beek wants permanent move away from Man Utd
Donny van de Beek will push for a permanent move to Everton if he enjoys a productive loan spell at Goodison Park, claims the Daily Star.
The Netherlands international midfielder has found game time hard to come by at parent club Manchester United and is reluctant to return to Old Trafford if a fresh start can be made elsewhere.
Atletico seal Carvalho signing
Here’s Portuguese winger Gabriel Carvalho [18] at Wanda Metropolitano after the agreement reached with Atletico Madrid, joining as free agent from FC Porto. 🤝🇵🇹 #Atleti— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 18, 2022
Contract until June 2026, €40m release clause. pic.twitter.com/DTWdMBMsqe
Milan interested in Bergwijn
Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn is the subject of interest from Milan - according to Calciomercato.
The Rossoneri have set their sights on the 24-year-old as they look to bolster their attacking ranks in the summer.
Bergwijn, who was strongly linked with Ajax in January, has scored two goals in 12 Premier League outings for Spurs this term.
St Mirren boss Goodwin in talks with Aberdeen
Palace could cash in on Zaha in the summer
Crystal Palace could cash in on Wilfried Zaha in the summer - according to the Daily Mail.
The 29-year-old's current deal is due to expire in 2023 and he does not plan on signing an extension.
The next transfer window will likely be Palace's last chance to command a big fee for Zaha, who has previously been linked with Arsenal and Everton.
Mourinho wants Bailly reunion at Roma
Jose Mourinho wants to arrange a reunion with Eric Bailly at Roma - according to Il Romanista.
The Portuguese boss worked with the 27-year-old during his time in charge at Manchester United and would like to bring him to Stadio Olimpico in the summer.
Bailly is under contract at Old Trafford until 2024, but has only played four Premier League games for United so far this season.
Torino defender Bremer in talks with Bayern
Torino defender Bremer is locked in transfer talks with Bayern Munich - according to Sport 1.
The German champions could sign the 24-year-old for around €15 million (£13m/$17m) when the summer transfer window opens.
Bayern are looking at Bremer as an alternative to Andreas Christensen, who is set to leave Chelsea in the summer but is also the subject of interest from Barcelona.
Hasebe pens fresh terms with Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt have extended Makoto Hasebe’s contract, which was due to expire at the end of the season, by five more years. 🤝#SGE #Hasebe2027— Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) February 18, 2022
Barca waiting for Azpilicueta to respond to two-year contract offer
Barcelona have offered César Azpilicueta a two year deal with option to extend for a further season. Talks started in December but Barça are still waiting for Azpilicueta to make final decision. 🔵🇪🇸 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 18, 2022
Chelsea hope for Azpi to stay but still no communication on player side. pic.twitter.com/AKThj9n4C6
Newcastle monitoring Belgium star Doku
Newcastle will be looking to splash the cash this summer, with the Chronicle reporting that Belgium international Jeremy Doku is a target for the Magpies.
The exciting 19-year-old is currently on the books at Rennes, but he has attracted Premier League interest in the past and may be offered the chance to open a new challenge in England at St James’ Park.
Dodo deal sought at the Bernabeu
Another top target for Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central, is Brazilian right-back Dodo.
With an upgrade on Dani Carvajal being sought at Santiago Bernabeu, a summer raid on Shakhtar Donetsk is being readied by the Blancos.
Milan not worried about PL interest in Leao
AC Milan are not worried about Premier League rumours for Rafael Leão as contract extension is now getting closer, after Theo and Bennacer who will sign his new deal in the coming days. 🔴 #ACMilan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 18, 2022
Kessié is still not accepting €6.5m net proposal and he's expected to leave. pic.twitter.com/uNXn883zZy
Real Madrid to battle Barca for Mazraoui
Real Madrid are ready to battle it out with Clasico rivals Barcelona for Noussair Mazraoui, claims Fichajes.
The Ajax defender is set to become a free agent in the summer, with Borussia Dortmund another of his many suitors.
Bayern consider Haller as Lewandowski replacement
Bayern Munich are considering Ajax striker Sebastian Haller as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski - according to Fichajes.
Lewandowksi has been tipped to leave Allianz Arena in the summer amid reported interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea.
Bayern are taking precautionary steps to prepare for his departure, with Haller top of their list of targets with his record of 28 goals in 27 games for Ajax this season.
Nice plotting swoop for Lyon's Cherki
Nice are plotting a swoop for Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki - according to Foot Mercato.
The 18-year-old has struggled for regular minutes this season amid struggles with injury, and has less than 18 months left to run on his contract.
Nice are planning to bid for Cherki in the summer as they continue their push to become one of the top clubs in Ligue 1.
Newcastle join Pogba race (Fichajes)
Magpies eye Man Utd star on free transfer
Newcastle have joined the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba - according to Fichajes.
Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus have also been linked with the 28-year-old, whose current contract expires in June.
Newcastle are hoping to beat the competition to sign Pogba on a free transfer, but it remains to be seen whether or not he would be open to a switch to St James' Park.
Man City closing in on Atletico Mineiro winger Savinho
Manchester City are closing on talented Brazilian winger Savinho deal with Atlético Mineiro - after official bid sent three days ago. Medical tests already booked. ⭐️🇧🇷 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 17, 2022
Deal at final stages for €6.5m plus add ons and sell-on clause. Paperworks to be prepared soon. pic.twitter.com/7iMGMzXz1S
Timbers sign Rasmussen
Portland Timbers have announced the signing of 2022 MLS SuperDraft defender Justin Rasmussen.
The defender has joined from Grand Canyon University on a one-year contract, but they have options to extend for another three years.
Marsch in line to replace Bielsa at Leeds
Jesse Marsch is Leeds' first choice to replace Marcelo Bielsa as coach.
Marsch is available after leaving RB Leipzig earlier this season and The Telegraph reports he is being considered as the man to step into the role at the Premier League club should they opt to make a change.
Chelsea target €50m Barca star Gavi (El Nacional)
Chelsea are plotting a bid for Barcelona youngster Gavi, according to El Nacional.
The Camp Nou side have been trying to convince him to sign a new contract, but the 17-year-old midfielder has rejected their first offer.
There are other teams interested, however, with Chelsea willing to make a bid, but they will have to cough up €50 million (£42m/$57m) to get him.
Zaniolo not in talks over new Roma deal - agent
Nicolo Zaniolo’s agent has clarified that there have been no new talks over a contract extionsion at Roma.
The Italy international has been tipped to join Juventus in the summer and his representative's latest comments have sparked talks of an imminent transfer.
Claudio Vigorelli told Corriere dello Sport: “With regards to the possible renewal of Nicolò’s contract, I wish to make clear that at this moment there are no negotiations with Roma.
“Nicolò is totally concentrated on ending the season in the best possible way in Serie A and the Conference League, with the utmost effort and determination."
Kane demands Tottenham back Conte in transfer market (The Sun)
Harry Kane has warned Tottenham that they must back Antonio Conte in the transfer window if they want the striker to stay.
The Sun claims the England international has given the club an ultimatum to ensure they strengthen the team or else he will look for another club in the next transfer window.