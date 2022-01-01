Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea target €50m Barca star Gavi

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Kounde keen on Chelsea switch

2022-02-18T16:30:00.000Z

Jules Kounde wants to join a winning project if he leaves Sevilla this summer, with Fichajes reporting that the French defender favours a move to Chelsea.

The Blues have held long-standing interest in the 23-year-old and are expected to make another big-money move for his services in the next transfer window.

Man Utd among those to have asked about Zaniolo

2022-02-18T16:00:00.000Z

According to ASRomaLive, Manchester United are one of the Premier League clubs to have asked about Nicolo Zaniolo’s potential availability.

Liverpool are also monitoring the 22-year-old Italy international, who could head out of the Italian capital this summer.

Bielsa shuts down questions of Leeds future

2022-02-18T15:00:00.000Z

Marcelo Bielsa has refused to speculate on whether the current campaign will be his last as manager of Leeds, with speculation suggesting that Jesse Marsch is being targeted by the Whites if they find themselves in the market for a new coach.

Bielsa has said when quizzed on his future: “It's not a subject we should talk about at this moment.”

Van de Beek wants permanent move away from Man Utd

2022-02-18T14:30:00.000Z

Donny van de Beek will push for a permanent move to Everton if he enjoys a productive loan spell at Goodison Park, claims the Daily Star.

The Netherlands international midfielder has found game time hard to come by at parent club Manchester United and is reluctant to return to Old Trafford if a fresh start can be made elsewhere.

Atletico seal Carvalho signing

2022-02-18T14:00:00.000Z

Milan interested in Bergwijn

2022-02-18T13:30:00.000Z

Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn is the subject of interest from Milan - according to Calciomercato.

The Rossoneri have set their sights on the 24-year-old as they look to bolster their attacking ranks in the summer.

Bergwijn, who was strongly linked with Ajax in January, has scored two goals in 12 Premier League outings for Spurs this term.

St Mirren boss Goodwin in talks with Aberdeen

2022-02-18T13:06:24.559Z

Palace could cash in on Zaha in the summer

2022-02-18T13:00:00.000Z

Crystal Palace could cash in on Wilfried Zaha in the summer - according to the Daily Mail.

The 29-year-old's current deal is due to expire in 2023 and he does not plan on signing an extension.

The next transfer window will likely be Palace's last chance to command a big fee for Zaha, who has previously been linked with Arsenal and Everton.

Mourinho wants Bailly reunion at Roma

2022-02-18T12:30:00.000Z

Jose Mourinho wants to arrange a reunion with Eric Bailly at Roma - according to Il Romanista.

The Portuguese boss worked with the 27-year-old during his time in charge at Manchester United and would like to bring him to Stadio Olimpico in the summer.

Bailly is under contract at Old Trafford until 2024, but has only played four Premier League games for United so far this season.

Torino defender Bremer in talks with Bayern

2022-02-18T12:00:00.000Z

Torino defender Bremer is locked in transfer talks with Bayern Munich - according to Sport 1.

The German champions could sign the 24-year-old for around €15 million (£13m/$17m) when the summer transfer window opens.

Bayern are looking at Bremer as an alternative to Andreas Christensen, who is set to leave Chelsea in the summer but is also the subject of interest from Barcelona.

Hasebe pens fresh terms with Frankfurt

2022-02-18T11:40:02.000Z

Barca waiting for Azpilicueta to respond to two-year contract offer

2022-02-18T11:30:00.000Z

Newcastle monitoring Belgium star Doku

2022-02-18T11:00:00.000Z

Newcastle will be looking to splash the cash this summer, with the Chronicle reporting that Belgium international Jeremy Doku is a target for the Magpies.

The exciting 19-year-old is currently on the books at Rennes, but he has attracted Premier League interest in the past and may be offered the chance to open a new challenge in England at St James’ Park.

Dodo deal sought at the Bernabeu

2022-02-18T10:30:00.000Z

Another top target for Real Madrid, according to Defensa Central, is Brazilian right-back Dodo.

With an upgrade on Dani Carvajal being sought at Santiago Bernabeu, a summer raid on Shakhtar Donetsk is being readied by the Blancos.

Milan not worried about PL interest in Leao

2022-02-18T10:00:00.000Z

Real Madrid to battle Barca for Mazraoui

2022-02-18T09:30:00.000Z

Real Madrid are ready to battle it out with Clasico rivals Barcelona for Noussair Mazraoui, claims Fichajes.

The Ajax defender is set to become a free agent in the summer, with Borussia Dortmund another of his many suitors.

Bayern consider Haller as Lewandowski replacement

2022-02-18T09:00:00.000Z

Bayern Munich are considering Ajax striker Sebastian Haller as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski - according to Fichajes.

Lewandowksi has been tipped to leave Allianz Arena in the summer amid reported interest from Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Bayern are taking precautionary steps to prepare for his departure, with Haller top of their list of targets with his record of 28 goals in 27 games for Ajax this season.

Nice plotting swoop for Lyon's Cherki

2022-02-18T08:30:00.000Z

Nice are plotting a swoop for Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki - according to Foot Mercato.

The 18-year-old has struggled for regular minutes this season amid struggles with injury, and has less than 18 months left to run on his contract.

Nice are planning to bid for Cherki in the summer as they continue their push to become one of the top clubs in Ligue 1.

Newcastle join Pogba race (Fichajes)

2022-02-18T08:00:00.000Z

Magpies eye Man Utd star on free transfer

Newcastle have joined the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba - according to Fichajes.

Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Juventus have also been linked with the 28-year-old, whose current contract expires in June.

Newcastle are hoping to beat the competition to sign Pogba on a free transfer, but it remains to be seen whether or not he would be open to a switch to St James' Park.

Man City closing in on Atletico Mineiro winger Savinho

2022-02-18T07:30:00.000Z

Timbers sign Rasmussen

2022-02-17T23:45:24.730Z

Portland Timbers have announced the signing of 2022 MLS SuperDraft defender Justin Rasmussen. 

The defender has joined from Grand Canyon University on a one-year contract, but they have options to extend for another three years.

Marsch in line to replace Bielsa at Leeds

2022-02-17T23:42:28.878Z

Jesse Marsch is Leeds' first choice to replace Marcelo Bielsa as coach.

Marsch is available after leaving RB Leipzig earlier this season and The Telegraph reports he is being considered as the man to step into the role at the Premier League club should they opt to make a change.

Chelsea target €50m Barca star Gavi (El Nacional)

2022-02-17T23:38:29.625Z

Chelsea are plotting a bid for Barcelona youngster Gavi, according to El Nacional.

The Camp Nou side have been trying to convince him to sign a new contract, but the 17-year-old midfielder has rejected their first offer.

There are other teams interested, however, with Chelsea willing to make a bid, but they will have to cough up €50 million (£42m/$57m) to get him.

Zaniolo not in talks over new Roma deal - agent

2022-02-17T23:31:57.539Z

Nicolo Zaniolo’s agent has clarified that there have been no new talks over a contract extionsion at Roma.

The Italy international has been tipped to join Juventus in the summer and his representative's latest comments have sparked talks of an imminent transfer.

Claudio Vigorelli told Corriere dello Sport: “With regards to the possible renewal of Nicolò’s contract, I wish to make clear that at this moment there are no negotiations with Roma.

“Nicolò is totally concentrated on ending the season in the best possible way in Serie A and the Conference League, with the utmost effort and determination."



Kane demands Tottenham back Conte in transfer market (The Sun)

2022-02-17T23:26:20.595Z

Harry Kane has warned Tottenham that they must back Antonio Conte in the transfer window if they want the striker to stay.

The Sun claims the England international has given the club an ultimatum to ensure they strengthen the team or else he will look for another club in the next transfer window.