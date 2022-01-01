Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal move for Real Madrid striker Jovic as Vlahovic alternative

Hodgson favourite to replace Ranieri at Watford
𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Roy Hodgson has emerged as the hot favourite to be named the new #WatfordFC manager.— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 24, 2022
There is still work to be done on the deal but he could be unveiled as early as tomorrow.
- talkSPORT sources understand.
Tottenham eye Fiorentina's Amrabat
Tottenham are considering a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.
The 25-year-old has struggled for playing time this season, making just 11 Serie A appearances.
But Calciomercato reports Antonio Conte’s side believe he will be a good addition to their squad.
Arsenal move for Real Madrid striker Jovic as Vlahovic alternative (The Sun)
Arsenal will make an offer to sign Luka Jovic on loan from Real Madrid before the January transfer window closes.
The Sun reports the Gunners are looking for an alternative option as they are set to miss out on Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic and see a short-term deal for Serbia international Jovic as the solution to their problems.
Bayern want Chelsea's Christensen as Sule rejects contract offer
Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is a candidate to repace Niklas Sule at Bayern Munich this summer, GOAL understands.
Sule has rejected an offer to extend his contract and looks set to leave for free at the end of the season, while Christensen has not signed a new deal with Chelsea.
Juve to make January bid for Fiorentina striker Vlahovic
Juventus are set to make their first official bid to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, GOAL can report.
Juve want to land the striker this month rather wait until the summer and it is said they have already reached an agreement with Fiorentina over a price.