Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal join Man Utd and Barcelona in Neves race

Genk pick up Vandevoordt
Maarten Vandevoordt in 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 naar RB Leipzig 🔵⚪— KRC Genk (@KRCGenkofficial) April 12, 2022
▶ Meer info: https://t.co/gM4eIxuI9Z#mijnploeg #riseabove pic.twitter.com/i10IHuXLRd
Fulham move for new target
#FulhamFC transfer news - Fulham have moved to replace Fabio Carvalho ahead of next season by opening talks with Shakhtar Donetsk over a deal for winger Manor Solomon, an Israel international. Talks ongoing, transfer worth around £7m— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) April 12, 2022
Napoli won’t part with Man Utd & Arsenal-linked Osimhen
Manchester United and Arsenal are among those to have been linked with Victor Osimhen, but TEAMtalk claims that Napoli are likely to part with the Nigerian striker this summer.
The 23-year-old has become one of the most sought-after talents in European football, but his current employers in Italy are reluctant to part with him at this stage – especially as his value is only set to increase.
Spurs remain interested in re-signing Eriksen
Christian Eriksen may have several options to consider this summer, with 90min claiming that Tottenham remain keen on re-signing the Danish playmaker.
They have seen a former fan favourite ion north London make an impressive return to action at Brentford on the back of the cardiac arrest he suffered at Euro 2020.
Arsenal face Milan competition for Scamacca
Arsenal remain interested in Sassuolo forward Gianluca Scamacca, but Calciomercato reports that they face competition for the 23-year-old from AC Milan.
The Reds are looking to bolster their attacking ranks this summer as Begloan star Divock Origi is expected to depart.
Man Utd star Pogba has met with PSG (FootMercato)
FootMercato reports that Paul Pogba has already met with Paris Saint-Germain as he prepares to hit free agency this summer.
The World Cup-winning France international midfielder has been informed by Ligue 1 giants that he is a top priority for them once his contract at Manchester United comes to a close.
Barca will have to play €100m for De Ligt
Barcelona have, according to Fichajes, been informed that any deal for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt will cost them €100 million (£83m/$109m).
That asking price will be well out of the Blaugrana’s price range, with it likely that they will have to look beyond a Netherlands international centre-half once again.
Spurs pushing for permanent Kulusevski deal
Antonio Conte is pushing hard for Tottenham to tie up a permanent transfer for Dejan Kulusevski, reports ESPN.
The Swedish forward has starred for Spurs since completing a winter loan move from Juventus, with six assists recorded, and those in north London are eager to keep him on board.
Liverpool lining up £25m bid for Bremer (TuttoMercato)
Liverpool continue to see a summer swoop for Torino defender Gleison Bremer speculated on, with TuttoMercato claiming that a £25 million bid is in the pipeline.
The Reds did express interest in January and are ready to return to the negotiation table when another window swings open.
Atletico believe they can compete for Nunez
Darwin Nunez is reportedly wanted by Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, but Mundo Deportivo reports that Atletico Madrid could come into the mix.
That is because they have a good relationship with the Uruguayan’s current club, Benfica, and Jorge Mendes – with a South American frontman set to join the client list of a so-called ‘super agent’.
Man Utd have held ‘talks’ about Nkunku transfer (Sky Deutschland)
RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku is attracting admiring glances from across Europe, with Sky Deutschland reporting that Manchester United have held “internal talks” regarding a possible summer swoop.
A talented 24-year-old has registered 17 goals and 12 assists this season, with those impressive returns bringing him to the attention of big-spending sides outside of Germany.
Spurs still monitoring Spence
Djed Spence, who has starred on loan at Nottingham Forest this season, remains a player that Tottenham continue to monitor closely, claims football.london.
The Middlesbrough-owned right-back is expected to form part of a big-money transfer this summer, with Arsenal and Bayern Munich said to be among his other suitors.
Barca like the look of Arsenal star Gabriel
Barcelona continue to be linked with a number of players ahead of the summer window, with Arsenal defender Gabriel another of those said to be in their sights.
The Brazilian defender has impressed for the Gunners, becoming a regular under Mikel Arteta, but Sport claims that he is emerging as a possible target for those at Camp Nou.
PSG youngster signs new contract
Paris Saint-Germain are delighted to announce that Lucas Lavallée has signed a one-year contract extension ✍️— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 12, 2022
The young goalkeeper is now committed to Les Rouge et Bleu until 2025. 🔴🔵 https://t.co/cKNnEMwpva
Real Madrid set asking price for Brahim Diaz
Real Madrid will demand €22 million (£18m/$24m) from any deal involving Brahim Diaz this summer, reports Calciomercato.
AC Milan are eager to keep a loan star at San Siro, and are now aware of how deep they will need to dig in order to make that possible.
Sanchez could stay at Inter beyond summer
Alexis Sanchez could stay at Inter Milan beyond the summer - according to Calciomercato.
The 33-year-old is under contract until 2023 but it has been suggested that he will be sold at the end of the season due to his large wages.
Inter could yet reconsider their stance on Sanchez, though, as he is still deemed a key player for Simeone Inzaghi despite his lack of regular starts in 2021-22.
Leicester plotting bid for Besiktas left-back Yilmaz
Leicester City are plotting a bid for Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, according to TGRT Haber.
Torino and Stuttgart have also been linked with the 20-year-old, but the Foxes are hoping to win the race for his signature by submitting an £8 million offer.
Should Leicester manage to seal a deal for Yilmaz, he will link up with fellow Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu at the King Power Stadium.
Everton announce Unsworth's departure
🔵 | David Unsworth is set to leave his position as the Club’s Academy Director and Under-23s manager to pursue his ambition of becoming a first-team manager.— Everton (@Everton) April 12, 2022
From everyone at #EFC, thank you and good luck, Unsy!
Bayern still working on Gravenberch deal
Bayern are set to reach verbal agreement on personal terms with Gravenberch on a five year contract while they're working to complete the deal with Ajax, still discussing about the fee 🔴 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 12, 2022
Mazraoui is also close to join Bayern. Raiola is on it as agent of both players. pic.twitter.com/kVqHBKZi90
Payet: I snubbed Man Utd for Marseille
Dimitri Payet has claimed he snubbed Manchester United in favour of rejoining Marseille in 2017.
Payet began his career with Dutch outfit Excelsior in 2004, and went on to play for Nantes, Saint Etienne and Lille before joining Marseille in 2013.
The Frenchman spent two years at the club before embarking on a new challenge in the Premier League with West Ham, but he ended up pushing for a return to Stade Velodrome in 2017.
Read the full story on GOAL.
Barcelona remain keen on Atletico star Felix (Sport)
Joao Felix has been registering on Barcelona’s recruitment radar for some time, with Sport claiming that another move for the Portuguese forward could be made this summer.
Atletico Madrid will be reluctant sellers, but the Blaugrana are determined to land another forward amid talk of interest being shown in Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski and Darwin Nunez.
Newcastle turn attention to Trossard
Newcastle have been linked with a number of players ahead of the summer, and will be linked with many more, and the Daily Mail claims that Leandro Trossard is a player in their sights.
The Belgian winger has impressed in English football at Brighton and could become the subject of a big-money bid from St James’ Park.
Tottenham join the race for Tielemans
Tottenham are the latest side to have expressed interest in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, claims Calciomercato.
The Belgium international has already been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal, and is said to want to remain in the Premier League if a move away from the King Power Stadium is to be made.
Villa hold talks with World Cup winner Ginter
Aston Villa have, according to Sky Deutschland, held talks with World Cup-winning defender Matthias Ginter.
The 28-year-old is approaching the end of his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and will drop into the free agent pool this summer.
Napoli closing in on two deals
Napoli are closing on both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Mathías Olivera deals for next season. Former Tottenham target Kvaratskhelia is ready to accept Napoli proposal as expected 🔵🇬🇪 #Napoli— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 12, 2022
Napoli are also working to complete the deal with Getafe for the Uruguayan left back. 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/RNElEKaTC2
Barca to bring Xavi Simons back
Barcelona are preparing a contract offer for Xavi Simons, says Sport.
The Dutch midfielder left the Catalan side to join PSG in 2019 but his contract at the French side is set to expire this summer.
Barca are prepared to offer him a deal to bring him back to Camp Nou, but he has many offers on the table at the moment.
Arsenal join Man Utd in Neves race as Wolves line up replacement (The Sun)
Summer battle for midfielder's signature could be intense
Arsenal are ready to join Manchester United and Barcelona in the race to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves.
The Sun reports Wolves have already lined up Neves' replacement, having set their sights on Benfica's Martim Neto.
Juventus weigh up bid for Man Utd & Bayern target Antony
Juventus are seriously considering making a summer bid for Ajax winger Antony, according to Calciomercato.
The Brazilian winger has already caught the eye of Bayern Munich and Manchester United.
However, Ajax are said to be demanding around €35 million for the 22-year-old.
Andre Anderson joins Sao Paulo from Lazio
Sao Paulo have signed Andre Anderson from Lazio.
The 22-year-old has joined the Brazilian side on loan until June 2023 and have an option to buy him outright.
Barca willing to pay €30m for Lewandowski
Barcelona are willing to pay €30 million to sign Robert Lewandowski.
It has been reported that the Poland international has opted to join the Catalan side, though GOAL understands that he is yet to come to a decision on his next move.
Nevertheless, Sport says Barca are determined to land him and have set the price they are willing to spend on him.