Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid prepare €150m January bid for Pogba

Former and striker Brian McBride says Kylian Mbappe should move to as opposed to rivals .

The ex-US international thinks that a chance to lift a club from the doldrums would solidify the man's reputation.

“But if you really want to say ‘I’ve brought a club out of mediocrity, that used to be the prominence, [Manchester United] would be the place to go," McBride is qouted as saying by the Express.