Odisha 0-2 Chennaiyin LIVE - Isma punishes Bora's errors

Chennaiyin will look to get their first win against Odisha in the ISL...

Updated
Chennaiyin Isma Goncalves
ISL

HALF-TIME

2021-01-13T14:50:26Z

Odisha 0-2 Chennaiyin

Plenty to ponder for Baxter at half-time as Chennaiyin take a two-goal lead into the break. Both goals were a result of defensive errors by Bora. Can they turn it around in the second half? 
Chennaiyin Isma Goncalves
ISL

38 - BIG CHANCE MISSED!

2021-01-13T14:39:45Z

Big miss by Onwu! Jerry flicks the ball in behind the Chennaiyin defence who had gone to sleep. Onwu gets the ball at his feet but drags his shot wide from inside the box. He had time to place his effort into the corner of the net but the striker took it quickly and missed. 

35 - Odisha's options

2021-01-13T14:36:58Z

It's just not worked for Odisha in the first half so far and it wouldn't be shocking to see half-time changes made by Baxter. They have Nandhakumar if they need width and Diego Mauricio and Daniel Lalhlimpuia as forwards on the bench, 

29 - Odisha's push

2021-01-13T14:31:39Z

Baxter wants his full-backs high up the field and Sarangi finds himself in space on the right flank. He dribbles forward but Sipovic comes across and takes the ball and the player out with a strong sliding challenge. 

25 - Chennaiyin on top

2021-01-13T14:27:21Z

Chennaiyin are well on top in this half. Odisha seem to be stunned by what has happened. Two defensive errors and they are two goals down. 

21 - ISMA AGAIN!

2021-01-13T14:23:06Z

Odisha 0-2 Chennaiyin

Isma steps up for the spot-kick and coolly slots the ball towards the keeper's right. A brace for the forward and Chennaiyin are in the driving seat in Goa. 

20 - DIsaster for Odisha!

2021-01-13T14:22:11Z

Thapa performs a one-two with Isma, gets into the box with the ball and is brought down by Bora. Referee points to the spot. 

15 - ISMA SCORES!

2021-01-13T14:16:39Z

Odisha 0-1 Chennaiyin

Excellent start for Chennaiyin, poor defending by Odisha. Just outside his own box, Bora fails to defend a cross-field ball by Rahim from the left flank and his poor touch places the ball into the of Isma who runs into the box and slots past the keeper! 

10 - Chennaiyin on the ball

2021-01-13T14:12:04Z

More than 60 per cent of the ball with Chennaiyin in the first 10 minutes. One big chance missed. Out of the 16 goals, Odisha have conceded, 11 were in the first half (highest tally in the league).

5 - Chance for Chennaiyin!

2021-01-13T14:07:08Z

Hendry gets dragged out of his position and allows Isma to dribble into the box from the right flank. The forward skies his effort from inside the box with only the keeper to beat.

Who will score first?

2021-01-13T14:04:16Z

Jerry tries to embark on a voyage down the left flan but Vinit comes across to clear the ball away from his feet. Chennaiyin look to pass the ball around quickly and Odisha have started the game by pressing high up the field. 

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-13T14:01:29Z

Odisha 0-0 Chennaiyin

Can Chennaiyin return to winning ways against Odisha? Will Marcelinho make an impact on his return to the starting lineup? Let's find out. The game is afoot. 

The Return of Marcelinho

2021-01-13T13:48:15Z

It looked like Marcelinho would be a key part of Stuart Baxter's plans when the signing was announced before the season but it's only his fourth start of the season tonight. His last start was in the 0-1 loss to Bagan on December 3. 
Marcelinho ATK Mohun Bagan Odisha FC ISL
ISL

Pressure on Onwu?

2021-01-13T13:38:44Z

Diego Mauricio scored a hat-trick against Blasters but couldn't replicate the same level of display in Odisha's last game. He is on the bench tonight and Manuel Onwu gets a chance to lead the line. 

No Rafa, No Party?

2021-01-13T13:20:53Z

Chennayin were dealt a huge blow when their key player Rafael Crivellaro suffered an injury. They have scored just eight goals this season, the lowest tally among all teams. 

Odisha vs Chennaiyin

2021-01-13T13:13:37Z

Chennaiyin are winless in four games (three draws and a loss) as they prepare to take on Odisha who have also had a poor season in the seventh season of ISL. 

Odisha have been leaking goals in the first half and Chennaiyin will hope they can get off to a good start. The game will kick off at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim wherein Chennaiyin have never won an ISL match. 