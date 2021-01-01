Nepal 0-0 India: Igor Stimac makes SEVEN changes

Well, India just about saved their blushes

A second half rally saw India fight back to a 1-1 draw against Nepal in the first of the two international friendlies at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Thursday.

Anirudh Thapa (60'), who was brought on as a second half substitute, scored the equaliser for the Blue Tigers after Anjan Bista (36') accepted his gift in the first half to put Nepalhosts ahead.