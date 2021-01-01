Live Blog

Mumbai City 0-2 Bengaluru FC LIVE: Cleiton Silva doubles Blues' lead

Bengaluru FC double their lead as Cleiton Silva completes his brace...

HALF TIME!

2021-02-15T14:51:19Z

Mumbai City 0-2 Bengaluru

The Blues have a resounding lead after the first 45 minutes thanks to Cleiton Silva's brace. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

45+5' Xisco hits the side net!

2021-02-15T14:50:41Z

Xisco Hernandez tries to score directly from the free-kick as he attempts the curl the ball through the net post but hits the side net.

45+3' Free-kick to Bengaluru near the box

2021-02-15T14:49:51Z

Parag Srivas brought on the left edge of the box by Bipin Singh as Bengaluru win a free-kick right before the half time whistle.

37' What a save by Gurpreet!

2021-02-15T14:38:19Z

Mourtada Fall takes a shot on goal from a close range but Gurpreet reacts almost immediately and parries the ball away for a corner. Excellent reaction from the India no. 1.

35' Mumbai City - Subsitution

2021-02-15T14:36:26Z

Jackichand Singh IN Rowllin Borges OUT.

Cooling break!

2021-02-15T14:31:17Z

What an intense 30 minutes of football! Both teams had their chances but it is Bengaluru who have made the most of those chances.

22' GOAL! Mumbai City 0-2 Bengaluru

2021-02-15T14:23:33Z

Cleiton Silva doubles the lead!

Xisco Hernandez curls in a free-kick from the left side and Cleiton Silva heads the ball into the net. 

21' Paartaluuu! What a save by Amrinder!

2021-02-15T14:22:09Z

Action on the other end almost immediately as Erik Paartalu takes a curling shot from the edge of the box but Amrinder does equally well to parry the ball away.

20' Oh Le Fondre!

2021-02-15T14:20:48Z

Adam Le Fondre chests a long ball down brilliantly inside the box and tries to score through the far post but it goes just wide!

15' Amrinder stops Sunil's shot

2021-02-15T14:16:25Z

Sunil Chhetri attempts a shot from distance and keeps it on target but Amrinder Singh does well to stop the shot from going in.

10' Exciting start to the match

2021-02-15T14:11:23Z

The match has got off to a brilliant as both teams look hungry for goals right from the off. Bengaluru have got off to an ideal start with a very early goal.

6' Raynier misses a sitter!

2021-02-15T14:07:38Z

Raynier Fernandes receives a through ball from Rowllin Borges and makes a run but fails to find the back of the net from a one-on-one situation as he shoots wide from inside the box. Mumbai should have equalised there.

3' Chance for Sunil Chhetri!

2021-02-15T14:04:03Z

Suresh squares the ball towards his captain and Sunil Chhetri takes a shot at goal from the edge of the box but it gets deflected off Hernan Santana's foot and goes out of play.

1' GOAL! Mumbai City 0-1 Bengaluru

2021-02-15T14:02:23Z

Cleiton Silva breaks the deadlock

Sunil Chhetri sends a long ball towards Udanta Singh on the right side who receives the pass and squares it inside the box and Cleiton Silva finds the back of the net. What a start for Bengaluru!
KICK-OFF!

2021-02-15T13:59:57Z

Bengaluru get us underway at the GMC Stadium.

Three changes in BFC XI

2021-02-15T13:07:19Z

Parag Srivas, Xisco Hernandez and Cleiton Silva replace injured Rahul Bheke, Pratik Chaudhari and Kristian Opseth. Ashique Kuruniyan returns to the matchday squad after a prolonged injury period.

Two changes in Mumbai lineup

2021-02-15T13:05:51Z

Sergio Lobera makes two changes in the Mumbai City lineup. CY Goddard replaces suspended Hugo Boumous and Vignesh D comes in place of Mandar Rao Dessai.

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC

2021-02-15T12:44:28Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.