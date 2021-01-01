Maziya S&RC 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

2' - ATKMB looking to attack
2021-08-21T16:02:22Z
A long ball is played from the defense to Subasish on the left flank. But he fails to keep it in control. ATKMB have made their intentions clear early on
KICK-OFF!
2021-08-21T16:00:12Z
Roy Krishna gets the ball rolling. ATK Mohun Bagan will be looking to register their second win on the trot tonight!
2021-08-21T15:34:45Z
Maziya XI:Irufaan (GK), Odawara, Mahudee, Nihan, Hamza, Yaamin, Blanco, Mirzokhid, Ibrahim, Ezekiel, Abdulla
TEAM NEWS
2021-08-21T15:05:30Z
ATK Mohun Bagan
TEAM NEWS! 📰— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) August 21, 2021
Pritam Kotal leads the #Mariners today as Liston Colaco makes his first start for #ATKMohunBagan 💚❤️#JoyMohunBagan #MarinersInAsia #AFCCup #MAZvATKMB pic.twitter.com/q8qUqw8kuR
Contrasting fortunes
2021-08-21T15:01:13Z
Advantage ATK Mohun Bagan
Antonio Habas will want to boost their chances of finishing first after a convincing 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC as the top team in the group qualifies for the Inter-Zone Semi-Final. Maziya S&RC lost their group opener by the same margin against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings on Wednesday.
Bengaluru FC, earlier today, crashed out of the group stage after managing a goalless draw in their second game of the group against Bangladesh's Bashundhara Kings.
ATK Mohun Bagan can seal a spot in the knockouts
2021-08-21T15:00:08Z
Hello and welcome to Goal's LIVE coverage as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Maziya Sports & Recreation Club of Maldives in Matchday 2 in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male