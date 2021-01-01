Matchday LIVE: Terry and Carlos in action at the Budweiser Game of Kings

HT: SMOOTH FC 0-0 KING FC
No goals at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium
The whistle goes and both teams are straight down the tunnel. Roberto Carlos' Smooth FC does not look impressed with what he has seen so far.
It is very much dilly ding, dilly dang more than dilly dong right now. John Terry's Kings FC are absolutely flying, yet no goals to show for it.
BARREN AFFAIR SO FAR
So far, John Terry’s team has been asking all the questions, unfortunately, they are yet to get the much-needed goals. It promises to be an afternoon of goals.
Terry hails fans while Carlos' gets majestic welcome
The former Chelsea captain moving around the pitch to applaud the fans at every corner and suddenly, Roberto Carlos and his Smooth FC teammates turned for warm-up with a majestic welcome.
TEAM NEWS
TEAM NEWS: Stanley Nwabili, Daniel Wotali, Roberto Carlos, Uche Onwuasonaya, Tope Olusesi, Faisal Nasiru, Olasupo Samson, Stone Samuel
KICK-0FF
After minutes of delays, the much talked about novelty match has kicked off at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium. May the better side win
Players are out for ususal warm up
Terry, in company of Super Eagles and Heartland goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, has just led the Kings FC out to get themselves ready for the encounter.
Welcome to Budweiser Game of Kings coverage in Lagos
Hello and welcome everybody to GOAL's live matchday coverage! Are you excited to have John Terry and Roberto Carlos in Lagos? Good - we will be bringing every bit of action in this game involving NPFL players at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium right away.