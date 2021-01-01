Matchday LIVE: Spurs & Liverpool in action as Barcelona & Real Madrid chase Atletico in La Liga title race

Goal for Dortmund!
Halftime: West Brom 1 - 1 Liverpool
Salah with his 22nd goal of the season midway through the second half, but Liverpool are still level thanks to Hal Robson-Kanu's opener for West Brom.
Still all to play for for the Reds, who likely need a win to keep their Champions League hopes alive.
A nasty cut
Kyle Bartley doesn't look so great, as he looks more like a boxer than football player currently.
The West Brom defender has blood spilling out just above his eye and is receiving treatment.
Raul responds to Zidane successor talk
Real Madrid legend Raul has responded to rumours that he could succeed Zinedine Zidane.
With the French icon set to step away this summer, Raul says Real Madrid is his "home", adding that he wants to stay on with the club no matter what.
Off the post!
Liverpool have certainly responded as they nearly got their second in a matter of minutes.
Firmino with the chance this time, but it smashes off the post.
GOAL SALAH!
Salah goes level with Kane in the Golden Boot race but, more importantly, the Egyptian brings Liverpool level.
Mane wins the ball in the box and plays it first time to Salah, who finishes with a lovely curler to the far post.
Score level at one apiece now as Liverpool still have hope of keeping their Champions League ambitions alive.
Premier League Pereira?
Only Harry Kane has contributed to a higher percentage of his team's goals than Matheus Pereira.
Will he head to the Championship with West Brom or will someone snag him this summer?
48.5% - Matheus Pereira has either scored or assisted 16 of West Brom's 33 Premier League goals this season (48.5%); only Harry Kane for Tottenham (55.6%) has been directly involved in a higher ratio for his side. Pivotal.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 16, 2021
Mane just wide!
Robson-Kanu's first PL goal since...
To be fair, he has scored 14 in the Championship since then.
GOAL WEST BROM!
Liverpool are behind!
A goal from Hal Robson-Kanu in the 16th minute, and Liverpool are in trouble here. The West Brom forward is just barely onside and a great finish past Alisson to the far post.
Liverpool's injured list
With Diogo Jota out for the rest of the season, Liverpool's list of injured stars has gotten even worse.
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Diogo Jota will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury 🚑— Goal (@goal) May 16, 2021
Liverpool's current injury list:
van Dijk 🤕
Gomez 🤕
Matip 🤕
Kabak 🤕
Davies 🤕
Henderson 🤕
Milner 🤕
Keita 🤕
Oxlade-Chamberlain 🤕
Jota 🤕 pic.twitter.com/AVHGDsPJKg
Mason: Alli was man of the match!
Spurs boss Ryan Mason was full of praise for Dele Alli.
"Dele was my man of the match," he said on Sky Sports. "Its strange that centre-back gets it when his team concedes two (Conor Coady), but I'm not making those decisions, we all know how good Dele was. We were the better team and had the better individuals today."
Early chance for Liverpool
Captain Firmino
After scoring twice against Man Utd, Roberto Firmino has taken the armband for Liverpool, becoming the third Brazilian to start a match as captain for the club.
The other two? Lucas Leiva and Philippe Coutinho.
Game on! ⚽️
Big games in La Liga.
Barcelona XI 🆚 Celta— Goal (@goal) May 16, 2021
What's your prediction? 👇 pic.twitter.com/hjaOufKALO
Can Real Madrid stay in the title race with a win? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bLonYelxmF— Goal (@goal) May 16, 2021
A huge game for Atletico Madrid today— Goal (@goal) May 16, 2021
Will they move one step closer to the title? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/hCstJoTgtE
Klopp on the Mane handshake controversy 🤝
Nuno left 'disappointed' by Wolves effort
"It was a difficult game," the Wolves boss told Sky Sports. "Large parts of the game we played good and were organised, good possession.
"Couple of mistakes. But a tough game. We have to analyse but I'm disappointed with the manner we conceded, too easy."
Dele on being back in the Spurs team
"I'm enjoying it. With players like this it is a joy to play," he told Sky Sports. "I'm just trying to express myself and have fun. Mentally I just want to go out there and help as much as we can.
"We know that if we are to win these games we have to work together, so I'm just trying to find rhythm and plays as much as I can."
Dortmund XI to face Mainz
🚨 BVB STARTING XI VS. MAINZ 🚨 pic.twitter.com/nAavPfh48P— DFB-POKAL CHAMPIONS 2021 (@BlackYellow) May 16, 2021
FT: Tottenham 2-0 Wolves
3️⃣ points in the bag...
Goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg were enough to secure victory for Tottenham against Wolves, so European football remains on the table, for now. It was a routine victory in the end and Ryan Mason's side were totally dominant after taking the lead on the stroke of half-time. They have Aston Villa next on Wednesday before closing the curtain on the campaign away to Leicester City next Sunday.
Spurs looking to see it out...
It's still 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs look to see out a victory at home against Wolves. Ryan Mason has made a number of substitutions and with less than five minutes left, the clock is being wound down...
Mane backed for 'big performance'
Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones on the Diogo Jota injury, Sadio Mane coming in and Jurgen Klopp's captain choice.
"Not really much choice for Klopp given the injury to Jota, but I suspect Mane would have started anyway having been on the bench on Thursday. I'd be backing a big performance from him too, after all the fuss. Interesting that Firmino is captain, though he is the longest-serving player. I wonder how Mr Salah views that decision..."
Jota's season is over
Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Diogo Jota won't play again for Liverpool this season thanks to the foot injury which has kept him out of this game.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp said: "No good thing without a bad thing – so, we won at Manchester United but Diogo got something with the bone. Not too serious but serious enough to end the season. That’s it."
Goal and assist for Hojbjerg
1 - Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time in his career, on what is his 145th appearance in the competition. Mix.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 16, 2021
TEAMS: West Brom vs Liverpool
West Brom XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Diangana, Yokuslu, Gallager, Phillips, Pereira, Robson-Kanu
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino.
Two changes for Jurgen Klopp's side. With Diogo Jota out, Sadio Manes comes into the team, while Curtis Jones replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.
Kick-off at 4:30pm.
Reguilon the architect
😍 What a photo. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/OlJoXryNeK— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 16, 2021
GOAL! ⚽️
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg doubles Tottenham's advantage! The Denmark international showed great awareness to follow up on Gareth Bale's parried shot and it's 2-0 to Spurs. Sergio Reguilon demonstrated tremendous determination to win the ball from Ki-Jana Hoever in the build-up.
Jota OUT of West Brom vs Liverpool
Liverpool have confirmed that Diogo Jota will miss the game due to a foot injury he picked up against Manchester United.
Well, it's good news for Sadio Mane, at least... 👀
DOUBLE POST!
Wolves can count themselves very lucky! Dele Alli, who has been absolutely excellent today, robbed the ball from Joao Moutinho before laying on Harry Kane, whose shot came off the woodwork and Alli, following up, hit the woodwork again. Rui Patricio appears to have got a slight touch on Kane's shot. A sigh of relief for the visitors!
Wolves penalty appeal dismissed ❌
Early drama in the second half. The visitors are not happy with Martin Atkinson after the referee dismissed their appeals for a penalty. They felt Giovani Lo Celso fouled Fabio Silva in the box, but play was waved on.
Second half is under way!
Tottenham had 61 per cent possession in the first half, with 10 shots to Wolves' three. With a goal in the bag, they'll be eager to go and kill the game now.
Just how good is Harry Kane?
35 - Harry Kane has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other player this season (22 goals, 13 assists), with only Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi having a hand in more across the top five European leagues. Class.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 16, 2021
Redknapp impressed by 'calm' Kane
Jamie Redknapp was purring when Harry Kane beat Rui Patricio to put Spurs ahead.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp said: "The right-back (Ki-Jana Hoever) was playing Kane onside and then it was complete panic from the Wolves defender and calmness from Harry Kane. It was brilliant. There was no panic, just brilliant forward play. Great players have more time than everyone else."
Kane is now out in front in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 22 goals.
HT: Tottenham 1-0 Wolves
GOAL! Kane fires Spurs in front
Chance for Son! ☀️
Tottenham's star man Heung-min Son has kept Rui Patricio on his toes with a decent effort after being laid on by a Harry Kane flick-on. The Portugal goalkeeper was equal to Son's shot though and it remains 0-0. Spurs have begun to impose themselves on the game a little bit. About five minutes until half-time.
Dazzling Dele Alli ⭐️
Dele Alli has drawn some praise for dazzling Leander Dendoncker with a nutmeg before setting up Harry Kane. It was a lovely piece of skill from a player who is undoubtedly flourishing again, but Kane's effort went wide.
📸 @dele_official— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 16, 2021
⚪️ #THFC 0-0 #WWFC 🟣 pic.twitter.com/gxlzGpkfTF
Meanwhile, an update on Harry Maguire
In case you were wondering, Manchester United held a Europa League press conference final today too.
"Hopefully we can have good news early," said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Harry Maguire's potential involvement. "But I will give him as long as it takes because he has shown his importance."
Read the full story from Man Utd correspondent Charlotte Duncker.
Still 0-0 between Spurs and Wolves
Twenty minutes gone and Tottenham may be enjoying more possession, but the shot stats tell the story of an even game so far. Harry Kane struck the post, but Fabio Silva tested the gloves of Hugo Lloris.
🎯 @Silva_Fabio pic.twitter.com/0WNObEjbjR— Wolves (@Wolves) May 16, 2021
Kane hits the post!
A real scare for Wolves as Harry Kane smashes the ball off the post after capitalising on Nelson Semedo's error. Rui Patricio was definitely beaten too - a let off for the visitors!
Man Utd Women OUT of the cup
Full time: Manchester United 2-3 Leicester City.— Ameé Ruszkai (@ameeruszkai) May 16, 2021
Manchester United are OUT of the Women's FA Cup in Casey Stoney's final game in charge.
Leicester are into the quarter-finals for a second successive season! What a game.
Game on! ⚽️
Tottenham and Wolves lock horns!
Here's a reminder of the team:
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilón, Højbjerg, Dele, Lo Celso, Bale, Son, Kane.
Wolves XI: Patricio, Semedo, Saiss, Coady, Hoever, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Vitinha, Gibbs-White, Adama, Silva.
Disappointing stuff from Aston Villa
19 - Aston Villa have dropped 19 points from winning positions in 2021, the joint-most of any side in England's top four tiers along with Walsall and Wigan Athletic. They hadn't dropped a single point from a winning position this season before the turn of the year. Antagonist.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 16, 2021
Palace come back to beat Villa
Crystal Palace did brilliantly to come from behind and defeat Aston Villa 3-2 at Selhurst Park. John McGinn fired the visitors ahead with a wonderfully struck shot from the edge of the box, but Christian Benteke cancelled it out. However, Anwar El Ghazi restored Villa's lead before half-time. Palace came out the hungrier in the second half though, with Wilfried Zaha hauling his side level before Tyrick Mitchell sent home the decisive winning goal.
GOAL! Palace go ahead!
Tyrick Mitchell has completed a sensational turnaround for Crystal Palace and they now lead 3-2 with just a few minutes to go.
A great moment for Mitchell, who scored his first goal for the club.
Warm-ups almost complete, can Spurs bounce back?
⚡️ Warm-ups underway in N17... 💪@Vivo_Power ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/sH268cVhf5— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 16, 2021
Zaha equalises for Palace! 🦅
Crystal Palace haven't given up just yet and they've been hauled level by Wilfried Zaha, whose equaliser - his 11th Premier League goal of the season means he is now enjoying his best ever campaign in front of goal. It's 2-2 with just over 10 minutes to go.
Napoli the victors in Florence
Another big win for Napoli is bad news for Juventus, especially if AC Milan get a positive result later this evening against Cagliari. Gennaro Gattuso's side triumphed 2-0 over La Viola, a result which sets them up nicely for their season ending match against Verona next weekend.
Rashford announces Literacy Trust partnership 📖
Meanwhile, in non-match-related news, Marcus Rashford has announced a partnership with WH Smith and Literacy Trust.
The Manchester United forward's doing his bit to support children's literacy in the United Kingdom.
Excited to announce my partnership with @WHSmith and @Literacy_Trust, to support children’s literacy across the UK. Purchase a copy of my book from WH Smith and they’ll gift a copy to get more children reading. You’ll also get a free ticket to my excl interview with @Ankaman616♥️ pic.twitter.com/ra7zcV9el4— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) May 16, 2021
All eyes on La Liga 👀 🇪🇸
Of course, the most dramatic sequence today surely lies in Spain, where Real Madrid and Barcelona are chasing Atletico Madrid for La Liga glory.
Barca slipped up last time out when they drew 3-3 with Levante and there are now four points between them and league leaders Atletico, who continued winning ways.
Real are closest to their cross-town rivals on 78 points having won emphatically against Granada on Thursday.
Here's how the table is looking ⬇️
Things are heating up at the top... 🔥#LiveStandings #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/csE5fBKwsw— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) May 13, 2021
Villa ahead, Napoli winning
The early kick-offs today came in Serie A and the Premier League.
Napoli are currently leading Fiorentina 2-0 with 10 minutes to go, while the second half is approaching the mid-way point in Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, with Villa leading 2-1.
A wonderful John McGinn strike set Villa on their way before Christian Benteke equalised for Palace, but Anwar El Ghazi restored their lead.
TEAMS: Tottenham vs Wolves
Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilón, Højbjerg, Dele, Lo Celso, Bale, Son, Kane.
Wolves XI: Patricio, Semedo, Saiss, Coady, Hoever, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Vitinha, Gibbs-White, Adama, Silva.
Victory for Spurs today would see them move up to sixth following West Ham's draw against Brighton yesterday. For Wolves, meanwhile, a result will help them consolidate as they look to finish as high up the table as possible.
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⚪️ Lloris (C), Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilón, Højbjerg, Dele, Lo Celso, Bale, Son, Kane.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/w20GMOvIFs— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 16, 2021
Which games are on today? 🏆
Premier League, La Liga title race & more!
Here's a taste of what's in store today:
⚽️ Tottenham vs Wolves - 2:05pm
⚽️ West Brom vs Liverpool - 4:30pm
⚽️. Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund - 5pm
⚽️. Barcelona vs Celta - 5:30pm
⚽️ Athletic Club vs Real Madrid - 5:30pm
⚽️. Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna - 5:30pm
⚽️. AC Milan vs Cagliari 7:45pm
⚽️. PSG vs Reims - 8pm
⚽️ Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women - 8pm
That's just a taster - here's every big game on today!
It's matchday! ⚽️
Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog! We've got plenty of action for you this Sunday, across the Premier League, La Liga and more.
Stay tuned for all the latest news, updates and reaction, with the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool playing, while Real Madrid and Barcelona chase Atletico Madrid.