Matchday LIVE: Spurs & Liverpool in action as Barcelona & Real Madrid chase Atletico in La Liga title race

Salah West Brom Liverpool 2021
Goal for Dortmund!

2021-05-16T16:27:09Z

A stunner from Raphael Gurreiro, who gives Dortmund the 1-0 lead over Mainz. 

Halftime: West Brom 1 - 1 Liverpool

2021-05-16T16:22:02Z

Salah with his 22nd goal of the season midway through the second half, but Liverpool are still level thanks to Hal Robson-Kanu's opener for West Brom.

Still all to play for for the Reds, who likely need a win to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

A nasty cut

2021-05-16T16:18:02Z

Kyle Bartley doesn't look so great, as he looks more like a boxer than football player currently.

The West Brom defender has blood spilling out just above his eye and is receiving treatment. 

Raul responds to Zidane successor talk

2021-05-16T16:10:38Z

Real Madrid legend Raul has responded to rumours that he could succeed Zinedine Zidane.

With the French icon set to step away this summer, Raul says Real Madrid is his "home", adding that he wants to stay on with the club no matter what.

Off the post!

2021-05-16T16:06:32Z

Liverpool have certainly responded as they nearly got their second in a matter of minutes.

Firmino with the chance this time, but it smashes off the post.

GOAL SALAH!

2021-05-16T16:03:59Z

Salah goes level with Kane in the Golden Boot race but, more importantly, the Egyptian brings Liverpool level. 

Mane wins the ball in the box and plays it first time to Salah, who finishes with a lovely curler to the far post. 

Score level at one apiece now as Liverpool still have hope of keeping their Champions League ambitions alive. 

Premier League Pereira?

2021-05-16T16:00:16Z

Only Harry Kane has contributed to a higher percentage of his team's goals than Matheus Pereira. 

Will he head to the Championship with West Brom or will someone snag him this summer?

Mane just wide!

2021-05-16T15:55:32Z

Best chance so far for Liverpool as Mane first-time from right around the penalty spot. He snatches it wide, though, but better from the Reds. 

Robson-Kanu's first PL goal since...

2021-05-16T15:47:44Z

With that goal, Robson-Kanu has scored his first Premier League goal since November 2017 against Newcastle.

To be fair, he has scored 14 in the Championship since then. 

GOAL WEST BROM!

2021-05-16T15:46:39Z

Liverpool are behind!

A goal from Hal Robson-Kanu in the 16th minute, and Liverpool are in trouble here. The West Brom forward is just barely onside and a great finish past Alisson to the far post. 

Liverpool's injured list

2021-05-16T15:46:07Z

With Diogo Jota out for the rest of the season, Liverpool's list of injured stars has gotten even worse.

Mason: Alli was man of the match!

2021-05-16T15:40:29Z

Spurs boss Ryan Mason was full of praise for Dele Alli.

"Dele was my man of the match," he said on Sky Sports. "Its strange that centre-back gets it when his team concedes two (Conor Coady), but I'm not making those decisions, we all know how good Dele was. We were the better team and had the better individuals today."

Early chance for Liverpool

2021-05-16T15:34:52Z

Good cross in from Alexander-Arnold in the third minute but Phillips heads it up and over the bar. 

Captain Firmino

2021-05-16T15:32:57Z

After scoring twice against Man Utd, Roberto Firmino has taken the armband for Liverpool, becoming the third Brazilian to start a match as captain for the club.

The other two? Lucas Leiva and Philippe Coutinho.

Game on! ⚽️

2021-05-16T15:30:59Z

Kickoff as West Brom and Liverpool are off at the Hawthornes. 

Klopp on the Mane handshake controversy 🤝

2021-05-16T15:23:39Z

"We spoke and he apologised," the Liverpool boss told Sky Sports. "That's clear and that is it."

Nuno left 'disappointed' by Wolves effort

2021-05-16T15:16:25Z

"It was a difficult game," the Wolves boss told Sky Sports. "Large parts of the game we played good and were organised, good possession.

"Couple of mistakes. But a tough game. We have to analyse but I'm disappointed with the manner we conceded, too easy."

Dele on being back in the Spurs team

2021-05-16T15:13:33Z

"I'm enjoying it. With players like this it is a joy to play," he told Sky Sports. "I'm just trying to express myself and have fun. Mentally I just want to go out there and help as much as we can.

"We know that if we are to win these games we have to work together, so I'm just trying to find rhythm and plays as much as I can."

FT: Tottenham 2-0 Wolves

2021-05-16T14:56:13Z

3️⃣ points in the bag...

Goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg were enough to secure victory for Tottenham against Wolves, so European football remains on the table, for now. It was a routine victory in the end and Ryan Mason's side were totally dominant after taking the lead on the stroke of half-time. They have Aston Villa next on Wednesday before closing the curtain on the campaign away to Leicester City next Sunday.

Harry Kane Conor Coady Spurs Wolves 2021
Spurs looking to see it out...

2021-05-16T14:47:33Z

It's still 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Spurs look to see out a victory at home against Wolves. Ryan Mason has made a number of substitutions and with less than five minutes left, the clock is being wound down...

Mane backed for 'big performance'

2021-05-16T14:46:04Z

Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones on the Diogo Jota injury, Sadio Mane coming in and Jurgen Klopp's captain choice.

"Not really much choice for Klopp given the injury to Jota, but I suspect Mane would have started anyway having been on the bench on Thursday. I'd be backing a big performance from him too, after all the fuss. Interesting that Firmino is captain, though he is the longest-serving player. I wonder how Mr Salah views that decision..."

Jota's season is over

2021-05-16T14:40:59Z

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Diogo Jota won't play again for Liverpool this season thanks to the foot injury which has kept him out of this game.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp said: "No good thing without a bad thing – so, we won at Manchester United but Diogo got something with the bone. Not too serious but serious enough to end the season. That’s it."

Goal and assist for Hojbjerg

2021-05-16T14:35:25Z

TEAMS: West Brom vs Liverpool

2021-05-16T14:30:50Z

West Brom XI: Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Diangana, Yokuslu, Gallager, Phillips, Pereira, Robson-Kanu

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Two changes for Jurgen Klopp's side. With Diogo Jota out, Sadio Manes comes into the team, while Curtis Jones replaces Georginio Wijnaldum.

Kick-off at 4:30pm.

GOAL! ⚽️

2021-05-16T14:23:54Z

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg doubles Tottenham's advantage! The Denmark international showed great awareness to follow up on Gareth Bale's parried shot and it's 2-0 to Spurs. Sergio Reguilon demonstrated tremendous determination to win the ball from Ki-Jana Hoever in the build-up.

Jota OUT of West Brom vs Liverpool

2021-05-16T14:20:37Z

Liverpool have confirmed that Diogo Jota will miss the game due to a foot injury he picked up against Manchester United. 

Well, it's good news for Sadio Mane, at least... 👀

Diogo Jota Liverpool Arsenal Premier League 2020-21
DOUBLE POST!

2021-05-16T14:17:05Z

Wolves can count themselves very lucky! Dele Alli, who has been absolutely excellent today, robbed the ball from Joao Moutinho before laying on Harry Kane, whose shot came off the woodwork and Alli, following up, hit the woodwork again. Rui Patricio appears to have got a slight touch on Kane's shot. A sigh of relief for the visitors!

Wolves penalty appeal dismissed ❌

2021-05-16T14:11:07Z

Early drama in the second half. The visitors are not happy with Martin Atkinson after the referee dismissed their appeals for a penalty. They felt Giovani Lo Celso fouled Fabio Silva in the box, but play was waved on.

Second half is under way!

2021-05-16T14:07:45Z

Tottenham had 61 per cent possession in the first half, with 10 shots to Wolves' three. With a goal in the bag, they'll be eager to go and kill the game now.

Just how good is Harry Kane?

2021-05-16T14:06:21Z

Redknapp impressed by 'calm' Kane

2021-05-16T14:01:54Z

Jamie Redknapp was purring when Harry Kane beat Rui Patricio to put Spurs ahead.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp said: "The right-back (Ki-Jana Hoever) was playing Kane onside and then it was complete panic from the Wolves defender and calmness from Harry Kane. It was brilliant. There was no panic, just brilliant forward play. Great players have more time than everyone else."

Kane is now out in front in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot with 22 goals.

HT: Tottenham 1-0 Wolves

2021-05-16T13:53:26Z

Harry Kane's VAR-approved goal on the stroke of half-time means that Tottenham head into the break ahead of Wolves and, to be fair, it's been coming. After a fairly pedestrian start to the game, things began to pick up when Kane hit the post, while Fabio Silva made Hugo Lloris work. Dele Alli, Heung-min Son and Gareth Bale have been lively for Spurs, but it's Kane - who else? - who has given them the lead.

GOAL! Kane fires Spurs in front

2021-05-16T13:51:34Z

Harry Kane has given Tottenham the lead after a nervy wait for a VAR decision. There were doubts about whether the England international was onside or not when he beat Rui Patricio from close range, but the video assistant deemed the goal to stand. It's 1-0 to the hosts.

Chance for Son! ☀️

2021-05-16T13:45:19Z

Tottenham's star man Heung-min Son has kept Rui Patricio on his toes with a decent effort after being laid on by a Harry Kane flick-on. The Portugal goalkeeper was equal to Son's shot though and it remains 0-0. Spurs have begun to impose themselves on the game a little bit. About five minutes until half-time.

Dazzling Dele Alli ⭐️

2021-05-16T13:35:23Z

Dele Alli has drawn some praise for dazzling Leander Dendoncker with a nutmeg before setting up Harry Kane. It was a lovely piece of skill from a player who is undoubtedly flourishing again, but Kane's effort went wide.

Meanwhile, an update on Harry Maguire

2021-05-16T13:29:07Z

In case you were wondering, Manchester United held a Europa League press conference final today too.

"Hopefully we can have good news early," said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Harry Maguire's potential involvement. "But I will give him as long as it takes because he has shown his importance."

Still 0-0 between Spurs and Wolves

2021-05-16T13:22:40Z

Twenty minutes gone and Tottenham may be enjoying more possession, but the shot stats tell the story of an even game so far. Harry Kane struck the post, but Fabio Silva tested the gloves of Hugo Lloris.

Kane hits the post!

2021-05-16T13:12:50Z

A real scare for Wolves as Harry Kane smashes the ball off the post after capitalising on Nelson Semedo's error. Rui Patricio was definitely beaten too - a let off for the visitors!

Man Utd Women OUT of the cup

2021-05-16T13:12:15Z

Game on! ⚽️

2021-05-16T13:06:13Z

Tottenham and Wolves lock horns!

Here's a reminder of the team:

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilón, Højbjerg, Dele, Lo Celso, Bale, Son, Kane.

Wolves XI: Patricio, Semedo, Saiss, Coady, Hoever, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Vitinha, Gibbs-White, Adama, Silva.

Disappointing stuff from Aston Villa

2021-05-16T13:02:29Z

Palace come back to beat Villa

2021-05-16T12:50:19Z

Crystal Palace did brilliantly to come from behind and defeat Aston Villa 3-2 at Selhurst Park. John McGinn fired the visitors ahead with a wonderfully struck shot from the edge of the box, but Christian Benteke cancelled it out. However, Anwar El Ghazi restored Villa's lead before half-time. Palace came out the hungrier in the second half though, with Wilfried Zaha hauling his side level before Tyrick Mitchell sent home the decisive winning goal.

Benteke Mitchell Crystal Palace 2021
GOAL! Palace go ahead!

2021-05-16T12:47:18Z

Tyrick Mitchell has completed a sensational turnaround for Crystal Palace and they now lead 3-2 with just a few minutes to go.

A great moment for Mitchell, who scored his first goal for the club.

Zaha equalises for Palace! 🦅

2021-05-16T12:39:46Z

Crystal Palace haven't given up just yet and they've been hauled level by Wilfried Zaha, whose equaliser - his 11th Premier League goal of the season means he is now enjoying his best ever campaign in front of goal. It's 2-2 with just over 10 minutes to go.

Napoli the victors in Florence

2021-05-16T12:34:42Z

Another big win for Napoli is bad news for Juventus, especially if AC Milan get a positive result later this evening against Cagliari. Gennaro Gattuso's side triumphed 2-0 over La Viola, a result which sets them up nicely for their season ending match against Verona next weekend.

Rashford announces Literacy Trust partnership 📖

2021-05-16T12:32:50Z

Meanwhile, in non-match-related news, Marcus Rashford has announced a partnership with WH Smith and Literacy Trust.

The Manchester United forward's doing his bit to support children's literacy in the United Kingdom.

 

All eyes on La Liga 👀 🇪🇸

2021-05-16T12:24:18Z

Of course, the most dramatic sequence today surely lies in Spain, where Real Madrid and Barcelona are chasing Atletico Madrid for La Liga glory.

Barca slipped up last time out when they drew 3-3 with Levante and there are now four points between them and league leaders Atletico, who continued winning ways.

Real are closest to their cross-town rivals on 78 points having won emphatically against Granada on Thursday. 

Here's how the table is looking ⬇️

 

Villa ahead, Napoli winning

2021-05-16T12:11:45Z

The early kick-offs today came in Serie A and the Premier League.

Napoli are currently leading Fiorentina 2-0 with 10 minutes to go, while the second half is approaching the mid-way point in Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa, with Villa leading 2-1.

A wonderful John McGinn strike set Villa on their way before Christian Benteke equalised for Palace, but Anwar El Ghazi restored their lead.

TEAMS: Tottenham vs Wolves

2021-05-16T12:06:21Z

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Tanganga, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilón, Højbjerg, Dele, Lo Celso, Bale, Son, Kane.

Wolves XI: Patricio, Semedo, Saiss, Coady, Hoever, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Vitinha, Gibbs-White, Adama, Silva.

Victory for Spurs today would see them move up to sixth following West Ham's draw against Brighton yesterday. For Wolves, meanwhile, a result will help them consolidate as they look to finish as high up the table as possible.

Which games are on today? 🏆

2021-05-16T12:05:26Z

Premier League, La Liga title race & more!

Here's a taste of what's in store today:

⚽️  Tottenham vs Wolves - 2:05pm

⚽️  West Brom vs Liverpool - 4:30pm

⚽️. Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund - 5pm

⚽️. Barcelona vs Celta - 5:30pm

⚽️  Athletic Club vs Real Madrid - 5:30pm

⚽️. Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna - 5:30pm

⚽️. AC Milan vs Cagliari 7:45pm

⚽️. PSG vs Reims - 8pm

⚽️  Chelsea Women vs Barcelona Women - 8pm

That's just a taster - here's every big game on today!

It's matchday! ⚽️

2021-05-16T11:59:38Z

Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday blog! We've got plenty of action for you this Sunday, across the Premier League, La Liga and more.

Stay tuned for all the latest news, updates and reaction, with the likes of Tottenham and Liverpool playing, while Real Madrid and Barcelona chase Atletico Madrid.