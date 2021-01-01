Matchday LIVE: Southampton vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Chelsea, plus Bayern Munich, Juventus & Real Madrid in action

Wolves vs Spurs

It's going to be a full house at Molineux for what is sure to be a particularly rowdy occasion, given the context of this game.

Wolves have become a mid-table fixture - even European contenders on occasion - over the past half-decade with Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm. Now, he will be in the opposition dugout.

Bruno Lage's men would surely love to prove that there is plenty of life in them after their old boss. Spurs will be just as determined to prove last week's shock win over Manchester City was no fluke.