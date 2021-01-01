Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid v Liverpool and Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund in UEFA Champions League action

One reunion not happening though is that between Manchester City and former starlet Jadon Sancho, with the England international missing out through injury today.

Fellow Three Lions compatriot Jude Bellingham does start for the visitors, but it is the former who would have been more intriguing to catch on his return to the club he left in search of more regular chances in 2017.

You can find out if City have a buy-back clause - and the latest on the attacker's future - here.