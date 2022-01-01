Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Real Madrid in action before Chelsea face Liverpool in Premier League

Follow all the key incidents from Sunday's matches in the big games across Europe

Enes Unal Getafe Real Madrid 2021-22
Real Madrid still trail...

2022-01-02T14:27:07.080Z

A total of 15 places separate Getafe from Real Madrid in La Liga, yet the Blancos trail with about 20 minutes left to play. Getafe are under pressure but they are disrupting Madrid's play well with a lot of clever physical marking. This result could be huge for them as they battle to avoid relegation.

Calvert-Lewin misses the penalty! ❌

2022-01-02T14:25:35.017Z

Plenty of drama at Goodison Park as Everton are awarded a penalty following a VAR check, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin spurns the chance to reduce the deficit by blasting his spot kick over the bar! Big disappointment for the England man.

GOAL! Burn doubles Brighton lead

2022-01-02T14:22:43.820Z

It's 2-0 to Brighton and Everton's woes look set to continue into 2022. Dan Burn scores.

GOAL! Ings stunner sends Villa in front

2022-01-02T14:19:49.389Z

Danny Ings has scored a sensational goal to give Aston Villa the lead against Brentford. It's 1-0 to Steven Gerrard's men and our friends at Opta have this little stat...

Getafe vs Real Madrid back underway

2022-01-02T14:12:18.649Z

Eden Hazard and Marcelo have been sent on for Asensio and Mendy as Real Madrid look to win the second half and salvage some points.

GOAL! Brighton lead against Everton

2022-01-02T14:08:18.243Z

Alexis Mac Allister gives Brighton the lead at Goodison Park. It's 1-0!

Premier League 2pm kick-offs underway!

2022-01-02T14:00:00.000Z

Everton take on Brighton, Leeds face Burnley and Brentford take on Aston Villa!

You have to be fast against Real 💨

2022-01-02T13:54:51.398Z

HALF TIME: Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid

2022-01-02T13:49:55.317Z

Getafe are in front against their local rivals Real Madrid at half-time after Enes Unal capitalised on a terrible lapse in judgement from Eder Militao. Carlo Ancelotti's side have created a few clear chances since, but haven't been able to make their dominance count. They'll be confident of turning things in their favour in the next 45 minutes though.

Chance for Mendy!

2022-01-02T13:41:03.288Z

Real Madrid have squandered an excellent change to pull level before half time, with Ferland Mendy dragging an effort wide after being played in by Karim Benzema. Frustration etched on the faces of Los Blancos players as they continue to trail.

'Best thing Lukaku can do is not give interviews' - Hasselbaink

2022-01-02T13:30:17.638Z

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has criticised Romelu Lukaku for his controversial interview with Sky Sport Italia, in which the Belgium striker expressed frustration at Thomas Tuchel's tactics.

"The best thing he can do is not give interviews any more," Hasselbaink told Sky Sports. "That is just absolutely bad. Bad, bad, bad, bad.

"I like Romelu. I think he is an absolutely magnificent player. When he is playing he gives Chelsea a different dimension. You don't have [what Lukaku brings] at Chelsea or in the world, really - the Number 9s, they are really gone. But, what he has said and how he has said it, I don't understand that.

"It's four matches, to spit your dummy out after four matches and say that you want to go away and go back to Inter... if you really wanted to stay at Inter then say, 'I am not going to Chelsea, give me half my wages and I'll stay'. We all know he had to leave Inter because they were in financial trouble, so if you really love Inter, say, 'Give me half my wages, I want to stay here!'"

Does the Dutchman have a point? 🤔

Good sign for Rafa Benitez et al?

2022-01-02T13:30:00.000Z

GOAL! Miltao mistake gifts Getafe opener 🎥

2022-01-02T13:12:26.945Z

Enes Unal has stunned Real Madrid after capitalising on weak defending to give Getafe the lead after 10 minutes! Eder Militao hesitated on the ball on the edge of the area, allowing Unal to nip in before placing it into the back of the net. It's 1-0 to Getafe.

TEAM NEWS: Leeds vs Burnley

2022-01-02T13:10:00.000Z

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison.

Burnley XI: Hennessey, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Lennon, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, McNeil, Wood.

Getafe vs Real Madrid underway!

2022-01-02T13:00:00.000Z

And they're off! A win would see Real Madrid move 11 points clear at the top of La Liga...

Lukaku dropped for Liverpool clash

2022-01-02T12:19:21.356Z

In some early team news, as reported by GOAL, Romelu Lukaku is set to be dropped for Chelsea's game against Liverpool. Thomas Tuchel's decision follows the Belgium international's controversial interview with Sky Sport Italia in which he was deemed to have been critical of the Blues coach's tactics.

Read the full story from Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella.

Meanwhile in France... 😬

2022-01-02T12:12:55.067Z

Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss Paris Saint-Germain's next few games as a result. Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala have also been ruled out following positive test results.

Read the full story here

Which games are on today? ⏱

2022-01-02T12:07:42.663Z

Here are some of the main fixtures 👇

🇬🇧 Times UK

1pm - Getafe vs Real Madrid

2pm - Leeds United vs Burnley

2pm - Everton vs Brighton

2pm - Brentford vs Aston Villa

3:15pm - Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano

4:30pm - Chelsea vs Liverpool

8pm - Mallorca vs Barcelona

See more fixtures today

TEAM NEWS: Getafe vs Real Madrid

2022-01-02T12:04:29.132Z

Eden Hazard on the bench

Here's the Real Madrid team to face Getafe:

And here's the Getafe XI:

It's matchday! ⚽️

2022-01-02T12:00:00.000Z

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday live blog for Sunday.

We've got a heap of action for you to follow today, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid involved in games.

Stay tuned for the latest updates as they happen.

Team news coming up!